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Darwinex Zero

Corrado Argentino
Corrado Argentino

Corrado Argentino

2 (1)
🇨🇳 中文版本（适用于 MQL5 个人资料）
拥有超过 4 年金融市场实战经验的专业交易员，专注于 外汇交易、自动化交易系统与跟单交易。
我的工作基于统计分析、严格的风险管理以及系统化的策略优化，旨在实现稳定且可持续的长期收益。
多年来，我开发并完善了多款自主研发的智能交易系统（EA），其中包括针对 XAUUSD 市场 的系统，基于 ORB M15 策略 和高级价格行为模型。
我坚持 技术化、纪律性与数据驱动 的交易理念——每一个决策均以逻辑、数据与真实回测结果为基础。
2 产品 2 信号 1 主题
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可靠性
22
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 56%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
658
盈利交易:
492 (74.77%)
亏损交易:
166 (25.23%)
最好交易:
2 222.63 USD
最差交易:
-2 383.25 USD
毛利:
89 811.87 USD (153 276 pips)
毛利亏损:
-33 385.38 USD (49 756 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (6 228.26 USD)
最大连续盈利:
6 228.26 USD (21)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
75.36%
最大入金加载:
112.88%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
67
平均持有时间:
17 小时
采收率:
18.81
长期交易:
500 (75.99%)
短期交易:
158 (24.01%)
利润因子:
2.69
预期回报:
85.75 USD
平均利润:
182.54 USD
平均损失:
-201.12 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-575.30 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 383.25 USD (1)
每月增长:
6.48%
年度预测:
78.59%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.37 USD
最大值:
2 999.50 USD (2.30%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.29% (2 986.30 USD)
净值:
18.50% (23 761.43 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 439
AUDCAD 219
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 34K
AUDCAD 22K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 97K
AUDCAD 6.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2 222.63 USD
最差交易: -2 383 USD
最大连续赢利: 21
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +6 228.26 USD
最大连续亏损: -575.30 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.33 × 12
Darwinex-Live
0.37 × 2196
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
12 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

  • Quantum King – Configured for high-probability volume pushes and momentum tracking.
  • Quantum Queen – Optimized for precision reversals and fast market structure exploitation.


    • 🌐 Focused Asset Selection

    To maintain high efficiency, this signal focuses exclusively on two highly uncorrelated assets to balance performance:
    • Precious Metals: XAUUSD (Gold) – For high volatility and rapid profit generation.
    • Forex Cross: AUDCAD – For reliable mean-reversion trading and steady performance during gold consolidation.
    📊 Risk Profile & Drawdown Expectations
    Please read carefully before subscribing:
    • Active Risk Management: This signal uses an optimized, higher-lot allocation to capitalize on high-probability setups.
    • Drawdown Profile: Due to the aggressive settings, expected historical drawdowns can reach between 25% and 40% .
    • No Martingale: Even with higher risk, we maintain strict logical stops. We do not blow accounts with reckless grids or infinite martingale scaling.
    📋 Subscriber Requirements
    To safely copy this high-yield strategy, your account must meet these criteria:
    1. Minimum Balance: $1,000 (Essential to sustain the higher drawdown and lot allocation safely).
    2. Leverage: 1:200+ is highly recommended to provide enough margin room.
    3. Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with fast execution.
    4. Risk Capital: Only subscribe with capital you are comfortable allocating to high-performance trading.



    ❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

    Q: I have a different account balance than you. Will the lot sizes adapt?
    • A: Yes, completely automatically. The MQL5 copying system uses a mathematical proportionality rule. If your balance is larger or smaller than mine, MT5 will scale the lot sizes up or down automatically so that your percentage return (and risk) matches mine exactly.
    Q: My broker leverage is different from yours. Is that a problem?
    • A: It can affect your results. If your leverage is lower than mine (e.g., you have 1:30 and I have 1:500), MQL5 might automatically reduce your copied lot sizes to protect your margin. For 100% accurate replication, it is highly recommended to use a leverage of 1:100 to 1:500.
    Q: Do I need to keep my MetaTrader 5 terminal open 24/7?
    • A: Yes, your terminal must be active around the clock to copy trades instantly. To avoid keeping your PC on, you should subscribe to an MQL5 VPS or a third-party VPS. This also ensures the lowest possible execution latency (slippage).
    Q: Why are some trades on my account slightly different or missing?
    • A: This usually happens for three reasons: different broker symbols (e.g., Gold vs XAUUSD), high execution slippage due to a slow internet connection (use a VPS!), or because your broker leverage is too low to sustain the required margin.
    Q: What setting should I use for "Use no more than X% of deposit"?
    • A: For optimal results, keep the default MQL5 setting at 95%. This allows the system to maximize lot synchronization while leaving a safe 5% cushion for spreads and broker swap fees.



    没有评论
    2026.08.03 03:03
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.06.06 20:53 2026.06.06 20:53:28  

    ❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q: I have a different account balance than you. Will the lot sizes adapt? A: Yes, completely automatically. The MQL5 copying system uses a mathematical proportionality rule. If your balance is larger or smaller than mine, MT5 will scale the lot sizes up or down automatically so that your percentage return (and risk) matches mine exactly. Q: My broker leverage is different from yours. Is that a problem? A: It can affect your results. If your leverage is lower than mine (e.g., you have 1:30 and I have 1:500), MQL5 might automatically reduce your copied lot sizes to protect your margin. For 100% accurate replication, it is highly recommended to use a leverage of 1:100 to 1:500. Q: Do I need to keep my MetaTrader 5 terminal open 24/7? A: Yes, your terminal must be active around the clock to copy trades instantly. To avoid keeping your PC on, you should subscribe to an MQL5 VPS or a third-party VPS. This also ensures the lowest possible execution latency (slippage). Q: Why are some trades on my account slightly different or missing? A: This usually happens for three reasons: different broker symbols (e.g., Gold vs XAUUSD), high execution slippage due to a slow internet connection (use a VPS!), or because your broker leverage is too low to sustain the required margin. Q: What setting should I use for "Use no more than X% of deposit"? A: For optimal results, keep the default MQL5 setting at 95%. This allows the system to maximize lot synchronization while leaving a safe 5% cushion for spreads and broker swap fees.

    2026.05.25 02:42
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2026.03.30 16:56
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
    信号
    价格
    成长
    订阅者
    资金
    结余
    EA交易
    交易
    赢%
    活动
    PF
    预期回报
    提取
    杠杆
    Darwinex Zero
    每月30 USD
    56%
    0
    0
    USD
    156K
    USD
    22
    98%
    658
    74%
    75%
    2.69
    85.75
    USD
    19%
    1:200
    复制

    在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

    信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

    如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载