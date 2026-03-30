Quantum King – Configured for high-probability volume pushes and momentum tracking. Quantum Queen – Optimized for precision reversals and fast market structure exploitation.

🌐 Focused Asset Selection To maintain high efficiency, this signal focuses exclusively on two highly uncorrelated assets to balance performance: Precious Metals: XAUUSD (Gold) – For high volatility and rapid profit generation.

Forex Cross: AUDCAD – For reliable mean-reversion trading and steady performance during gold consolidation. 📊 Risk Profile & Drawdown Expectations Please read carefully before subscribing: Active Risk Management: This signal uses an optimized, higher-lot allocation to capitalize on high-probability setups.

Drawdown Profile: Due to the aggressive settings, expected historical drawdowns can reach between 25% and 40% .

No Martingale: Even with higher risk, we maintain strict logical stops. We do not blow accounts with reckless grids or infinite martingale scaling. 📋 Subscriber Requirements To safely copy this high-yield strategy, your account must meet these criteria: Minimum Balance: $1,000 (Essential to sustain the higher drawdown and lot allocation safely). Leverage: 1:200+ is highly recommended to provide enough margin room. Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with fast execution. Risk Capital: Only subscribe with capital you are comfortable allocating to high-performance trading.



❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: I have a different account balance than you. Will the lot sizes adapt?

A: Yes, completely automatically. The MQL5 copying system uses a mathematical proportionality rule. If your balance is larger or smaller than mine, MT5 will scale the lot sizes up or down automatically so that your percentage return (and risk) matches mine exactly.

Q: My broker leverage is different from yours. Is that a problem?

A: It can affect your results. If your leverage is lower than mine (e.g., you have 1:30 and I have 1:500), MQL5 might automatically reduce your copied lot sizes to protect your margin. For 100% accurate replication, it is highly recommended to use a leverage of 1:100 to 1:500.

Q: Do I need to keep my MetaTrader 5 terminal open 24/7?

A: Yes, your terminal must be active around the clock to copy trades instantly. To avoid keeping your PC on, you should subscribe to an MQL5 VPS or a third-party VPS. This also ensures the lowest possible execution latency (slippage).

Q: Why are some trades on my account slightly different or missing?

A: This usually happens for three reasons: different broker symbols (e.g., Gold vs XAUUSD), high execution slippage due to a slow internet connection (use a VPS!), or because your broker leverage is too low to sustain the required margin.

Q: What setting should I use for "Use no more than X% of deposit"?

A: For optimal results, keep the default MQL5 setting at 95%. This allows the system to maximize lot synchronization while leaving a safe 5% cushion for spreads and broker swap fees.



