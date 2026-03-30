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Corrado Argentino

Darwinex Zero

Corrado Argentino
Corrado Argentino

Corrado Argentino

2 (1)
🇷🇺 Русская версия (для профиля MQL5)
Профессиональный трейдер с более чем четырёхлетним опытом работы на финансовых рынках, специализирующийся на Forex, автоматической торговле и копи-трейдинге.
2 продукта 2 сигнала 1 тема
0 отзывов
Надежность
22 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 56%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
642
Прибыльных трейдов:
480 (74.76%)
Убыточных трейдов:
162 (25.23%)
Лучший трейд:
2 222.63 USD
Худший трейд:
-2 383.25 USD
Общая прибыль:
88 418.29 USD (149 881 pips)
Общий убыток:
-32 741.36 USD (47 759 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
21 (6 228.26 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
6 228.26 USD (21)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.29
Торговая активность:
76.41%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
112.88%
Последний трейд:
3 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
95
Ср. время удержания:
17 часов
Фактор восстановления:
18.56
Длинных трейдов:
489 (76.17%)
Коротких трейдов:
153 (23.83%)
Профит фактор:
2.70
Мат. ожидание:
86.72 USD
Средняя прибыль:
184.20 USD
Средний убыток:
-202.11 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-575.30 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2 383.25 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
5.98%
Годовой прогноз:
72.50%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
4.37 USD
Максимальная:
2 999.50 USD (2.30%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.29% (2 986.30 USD)
По эквити:
18.50% (23 761.43 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 427
AUDCAD 215
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 34K
AUDCAD 22K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 96K
AUDCAD 6.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +2 222.63 USD
Худший трейд: -2 383 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 21
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +6 228.26 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -575.30 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.33 × 12
Darwinex-Live
0.37 × 2196
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
еще 12...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

  • Quantum King – Configured for high-probability volume pushes and momentum tracking.
  • Quantum Queen – Optimized for precision reversals and fast market structure exploitation.


    • 🌐 Focused Asset Selection

    To maintain high efficiency, this signal focuses exclusively on two highly uncorrelated assets to balance performance:
    • Precious Metals: XAUUSD (Gold) – For high volatility and rapid profit generation.
    • Forex Cross: AUDCAD – For reliable mean-reversion trading and steady performance during gold consolidation.
    📊 Risk Profile & Drawdown Expectations
    Please read carefully before subscribing:
    • Active Risk Management: This signal uses an optimized, higher-lot allocation to capitalize on high-probability setups.
    • Drawdown Profile: Due to the aggressive settings, expected historical drawdowns can reach between 25% and 40% .
    • No Martingale: Even with higher risk, we maintain strict logical stops. We do not blow accounts with reckless grids or infinite martingale scaling.
    📋 Subscriber Requirements
    To safely copy this high-yield strategy, your account must meet these criteria:
    1. Minimum Balance: $1,000 (Essential to sustain the higher drawdown and lot allocation safely).
    2. Leverage: 1:200+ is highly recommended to provide enough margin room.
    3. Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with fast execution.
    4. Risk Capital: Only subscribe with capital you are comfortable allocating to high-performance trading.



    ❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

    Q: I have a different account balance than you. Will the lot sizes adapt?
    • A: Yes, completely automatically. The MQL5 copying system uses a mathematical proportionality rule. If your balance is larger or smaller than mine, MT5 will scale the lot sizes up or down automatically so that your percentage return (and risk) matches mine exactly.
    Q: My broker leverage is different from yours. Is that a problem?
    • A: It can affect your results. If your leverage is lower than mine (e.g., you have 1:30 and I have 1:500), MQL5 might automatically reduce your copied lot sizes to protect your margin. For 100% accurate replication, it is highly recommended to use a leverage of 1:100 to 1:500.
    Q: Do I need to keep my MetaTrader 5 terminal open 24/7?
    • A: Yes, your terminal must be active around the clock to copy trades instantly. To avoid keeping your PC on, you should subscribe to an MQL5 VPS or a third-party VPS. This also ensures the lowest possible execution latency (slippage).
    Q: Why are some trades on my account slightly different or missing?
    • A: This usually happens for three reasons: different broker symbols (e.g., Gold vs XAUUSD), high execution slippage due to a slow internet connection (use a VPS!), or because your broker leverage is too low to sustain the required margin.
    Q: What setting should I use for "Use no more than X% of deposit"?
    • A: For optimal results, keep the default MQL5 setting at 95%. This allows the system to maximize lot synchronization while leaving a safe 5% cushion for spreads and broker swap fees.



    Нет отзывов
    2026.08.03 03:03
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.06.06 20:53 2026.06.06 20:53:28  

    ❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q: I have a different account balance than you. Will the lot sizes adapt? A: Yes, completely automatically. The MQL5 copying system uses a mathematical proportionality rule. If your balance is larger or smaller than mine, MT5 will scale the lot sizes up or down automatically so that your percentage return (and risk) matches mine exactly. Q: My broker leverage is different from yours. Is that a problem? A: It can affect your results. If your leverage is lower than mine (e.g., you have 1:30 and I have 1:500), MQL5 might automatically reduce your copied lot sizes to protect your margin. For 100% accurate replication, it is highly recommended to use a leverage of 1:100 to 1:500. Q: Do I need to keep my MetaTrader 5 terminal open 24/7? A: Yes, your terminal must be active around the clock to copy trades instantly. To avoid keeping your PC on, you should subscribe to an MQL5 VPS or a third-party VPS. This also ensures the lowest possible execution latency (slippage). Q: Why are some trades on my account slightly different or missing? A: This usually happens for three reasons: different broker symbols (e.g., Gold vs XAUUSD), high execution slippage due to a slow internet connection (use a VPS!), or because your broker leverage is too low to sustain the required margin. Q: What setting should I use for "Use no more than X% of deposit"? A: For optimal results, keep the default MQL5 setting at 95%. This allows the system to maximize lot synchronization while leaving a safe 5% cushion for spreads and broker swap fees.

    2026.05.25 02:42
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2026.03.30 16:56
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
    Сигнал
    Цена
    Прирост
    Подписчики
    Средства
    Баланс
    Недели
    Торговые роботы
    Трейды
    В плюсе
    Активность
    PF
    Мат. ожидание
    Просадка
    Плечо
    Darwinex Zero
    30 USD в месяц
    56%
    0
    0
    USD
    156K
    USD
    22
    98%
    642
    74%
    76%
    2.70
    86.72
    USD
    19%
    1:200
    Копировать

    Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

    Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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