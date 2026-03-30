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Corrado Argentino

Darwinex Zero

Corrado Argentino
Corrado Argentino

Corrado Argentino

2 (1)
🔹 Professional Description for MQL5 (English Version)
Professional trader with over 4 years of experience in financial markets, specialized in Forex trading, automated systems, and copy trading.
2 products 2 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 55%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
596
Profit Trades:
444 (74.49%)
Loss Trades:
152 (25.50%)
Best trade:
2 222.63 USD
Worst trade:
-2 383.25 USD
Gross Profit:
87 605.22 USD (141 982 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 554.08 USD (46 854 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (6 228.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 228.26 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
75.40%
Max deposit load:
112.88%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
102
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
18.35
Long Trades:
443 (74.33%)
Short Trades:
153 (25.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
92.37 USD
Average Profit:
197.31 USD
Average Loss:
-214.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-575.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 383.25 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.57%
Annual Forecast:
79.75%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.37 USD
Maximal:
2 999.50 USD (2.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.29% (2 986.30 USD)
By Equity:
18.50% (23 761.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 381
AUDCAD 215
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 33K
AUDCAD 22K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 89K
AUDCAD 6.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 222.63 USD
Worst trade: -2 383 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 228.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -575.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.33 × 12
Darwinex-Live
0.37 × 2196
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
12 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

  • Quantum King – Configured for high-probability volume pushes and momentum tracking.
  • Quantum Queen – Optimized for precision reversals and fast market structure exploitation.


    • 🌐 Focused Asset Selection

    To maintain high efficiency, this signal focuses exclusively on two highly uncorrelated assets to balance performance:
    • Precious Metals: XAUUSD (Gold) – For high volatility and rapid profit generation.
    • Forex Cross: AUDCAD – For reliable mean-reversion trading and steady performance during gold consolidation.
    📊 Risk Profile & Drawdown Expectations
    Please read carefully before subscribing:
    • Active Risk Management: This signal uses an optimized, higher-lot allocation to capitalize on high-probability setups.
    • Drawdown Profile: Due to the aggressive settings, expected historical drawdowns can reach between 25% and 40% .
    • No Martingale: Even with higher risk, we maintain strict logical stops. We do not blow accounts with reckless grids or infinite martingale scaling.
    📋 Subscriber Requirements
    To safely copy this high-yield strategy, your account must meet these criteria:
    1. Minimum Balance: $1,000 (Essential to sustain the higher drawdown and lot allocation safely).
    2. Leverage: 1:200+ is highly recommended to provide enough margin room.
    3. Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with fast execution.
    4. Risk Capital: Only subscribe with capital you are comfortable allocating to high-performance trading.



    ❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

    Q: I have a different account balance than you. Will the lot sizes adapt?
    • A: Yes, completely automatically. The MQL5 copying system uses a mathematical proportionality rule. If your balance is larger or smaller than mine, MT5 will scale the lot sizes up or down automatically so that your percentage return (and risk) matches mine exactly.
    Q: My broker leverage is different from yours. Is that a problem?
    • A: It can affect your results. If your leverage is lower than mine (e.g., you have 1:30 and I have 1:500), MQL5 might automatically reduce your copied lot sizes to protect your margin. For 100% accurate replication, it is highly recommended to use a leverage of 1:100 to 1:500.
    Q: Do I need to keep my MetaTrader 5 terminal open 24/7?
    • A: Yes, your terminal must be active around the clock to copy trades instantly. To avoid keeping your PC on, you should subscribe to an MQL5 VPS or a third-party VPS. This also ensures the lowest possible execution latency (slippage).
    Q: Why are some trades on my account slightly different or missing?
    • A: This usually happens for three reasons: different broker symbols (e.g., Gold vs XAUUSD), high execution slippage due to a slow internet connection (use a VPS!), or because your broker leverage is too low to sustain the required margin.
    Q: What setting should I use for "Use no more than X% of deposit"?
    • A: For optimal results, keep the default MQL5 setting at 95%. This allows the system to maximize lot synchronization while leaving a safe 5% cushion for spreads and broker swap fees.



    No reviews
    2026.08.03 03:03
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.06.06 20:53 2026.06.06 20:53:28  

    ❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q: I have a different account balance than you. Will the lot sizes adapt? A: Yes, completely automatically. The MQL5 copying system uses a mathematical proportionality rule. If your balance is larger or smaller than mine, MT5 will scale the lot sizes up or down automatically so that your percentage return (and risk) matches mine exactly. Q: My broker leverage is different from yours. Is that a problem? A: It can affect your results. If your leverage is lower than mine (e.g., you have 1:30 and I have 1:500), MQL5 might automatically reduce your copied lot sizes to protect your margin. For 100% accurate replication, it is highly recommended to use a leverage of 1:100 to 1:500. Q: Do I need to keep my MetaTrader 5 terminal open 24/7? A: Yes, your terminal must be active around the clock to copy trades instantly. To avoid keeping your PC on, you should subscribe to an MQL5 VPS or a third-party VPS. This also ensures the lowest possible execution latency (slippage). Q: Why are some trades on my account slightly different or missing? A: This usually happens for three reasons: different broker symbols (e.g., Gold vs XAUUSD), high execution slippage due to a slow internet connection (use a VPS!), or because your broker leverage is too low to sustain the required margin. Q: What setting should I use for "Use no more than X% of deposit"? A: For optimal results, keep the default MQL5 setting at 95%. This allows the system to maximize lot synchronization while leaving a safe 5% cushion for spreads and broker swap fees.

    2026.05.25 02:42
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2026.03.30 16:56
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    Darwinex Zero
    30 USD per month
    55%
    0
    0
    USD
    155K
    USD
    21
    99%
    596
    74%
    75%
    2.69
    92.37
    USD
    19%
    1:200
    Copy

    How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

    Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

    If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.