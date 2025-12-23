信号部分
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
23
盈利交易:
16 (69.56%)
亏损交易:
7 (30.43%)
最好交易:
36.65 USD
最差交易:
-36.80 USD
毛利:
174.08 USD (3 028 pips)
毛利亏损:
-201.25 USD (4 020 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (67.55 USD)
最大连续盈利:
67.55 USD (4)
夏普比率:
-0.03
交易活动:
18.07%
最大入金加载:
17.43%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
14 分钟
采收率:
-0.35
长期交易:
9 (39.13%)
短期交易:
14 (60.87%)
利润因子:
0.86
预期回报:
-1.18 USD
平均利润:
10.88 USD
平均损失:
-28.75 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-72.65 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-72.65 USD (2)
每月增长:
-4.59%
算法交易:
21%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
75.77 USD
最大值:
77.47 USD (13.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.04% (77.47 USD)
净值:
10.52% (57.95 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -27
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -992
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +36.65 USD
最差交易: -37 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +67.55 USD
最大连续亏损: -72.65 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

🏆 Gold - Professional XAUUSD Trading Signal

Disciplined Algorithmic Trading | Real Account | Prop Firm Compatible

📊 Signal at a Glance

Trading Style: Trend Following with Smart Risk Management
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1
Type: Fully Automated EA
Target Monthly Return: 8-15%
Max Drawdown Target: <20%

Why Choose The Logical Signals?

Strict Risk Control - Daily loss limits, fixed position sizing, trailing stops
Quality Over Quantity - Only high-probability setups, 3-8 signals per day
Prop Firm Rules - No aggressive scaling, controlled risk per trade
100% Transparent - Real account, all trades visible, no manual intervention
Hands-Free Trading - Set it and let the algorithm work

🎯 Trading Approach

What We Do:

  • Trade confirmed gold trends with momentum
  • Enter with predefined stop loss and take profit
  • Use trailing stops to protect profits
  • Close at daily target or end of session
  • Follow strict daily loss limits

What We DON'T Do:

  • ❌ No unlimited position averaging
  • ❌ No trading without stop loss
  • ❌ No overtrading or forcing entries
  • ❌ No manual interference

💼 Recommended For:

✅ Traders seeking automated, disciplined execution
✅ Busy professionals who can't watch charts
✅ Prop firm traders needing rule-based strategies
✅ Those comfortable with 3-6 month evaluation period

❌ NOT for: Quick profit seekers, gamblers, or accounts under $500

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Daily Profit Target: Stops trading after goal reached
  • Daily Loss Limit: Maximum 3-5% per day
  • Stop Loss: On every single trade
  • Trailing Stop: Activates in profit to protect gains
  • Position Size: Fixed lot sizing (no compounding)
  • Maximum Exposure: Controlled and predictable

⚙️ Copy Settings Guide

Small Account ($500-1000):
Lot Multiplier: 0.5x | Risk: Conservative

Medium Account ($1000-3000):
Lot Multiplier: 1.0x | Risk: Balanced

Large Account ($3000+):
Lot Multiplier: 1.5x | Risk: Moderate

Adjust copy ratio based on your risk tolerance and account size

📈 What to Expect

Realistic Performance:

  • Monthly Return: 8-15% (varies by market)
  • Win Rate: 60-70%
  • Typical Drawdown: 10-15%
  • Trades per Day: 3-8 (market dependent)
  • Trade Duration: 30 mins to 4 hours

⚠️ Important: Some months will be negative. Focus on 6-12 month performance, not weekly results.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Subscribe to the signal
  2. Set lot multiplier based on your account size
  3. Enable Copy SL/TP
  4. Use VPS for 24/7 operation
  5. Be patient - Allow 30 days minimum for evaluation

Minimum Requirements:

  • $500 account balance (recommended)
  • MT5 with signal copying enabled
  • VPS or 24/7 running platform
  • Broker with low spreads (<30 pips)

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This signal is for educational purposes only and is not financial advice. You may lose some or all of your investment. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Results will vary based on account size, broker execution, spreads, and market conditions. No guarantee of profits or specific returns is provided.

💬 Support

  • Setup guide available
  • FAQ document provided
  • Responsive via MQL5 messages
  • Weekly performance updates

📊 Verification

✅ Real account trading (not demo)
✅ Transparent track record
✅ All statistics visible on MQL5
✅ Independent verification available

🎯 Start Automated Gold Trading Today

Join disciplined traders who value consistency over hype.

Subscribe now and let the algorithm work for you!

Risk Warning: Trading is risky. Only invest money you can afford to lose. Not financial advice.

Signal Provider: The Logical Signals Trading
Last Updated: December 2025
Contact: Via MQL5 Messaging


2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 08:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 08:56
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 08:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 08:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
