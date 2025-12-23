Disciplined Algorithmic Trading | Real Account | Prop Firm Compatible

📊 Signal at a Glance

🏆 Gold - Professional XAUUSD Trading Signal

Trading Style: Trend Following with Smart Risk Management

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Type: Fully Automated EA

Target Monthly Return: 8-15%

Max Drawdown Target: <20%

✨ Why Choose The Logical Signals?

✅ Strict Risk Control - Daily loss limits, fixed position sizing, trailing stops

✅ Quality Over Quantity - Only high-probability setups, 3-8 signals per day

✅ Prop Firm Rules - No aggressive scaling, controlled risk per trade

✅ 100% Transparent - Real account, all trades visible, no manual intervention

✅ Hands-Free Trading - Set it and let the algorithm work

🎯 Trading Approach

What We Do:

Trade confirmed gold trends with momentum

Enter with predefined stop loss and take profit

Use trailing stops to protect profits

Close at daily target or end of session

Follow strict daily loss limits

What We DON'T Do:

❌ No unlimited position averaging

❌ No trading without stop loss

❌ No overtrading or forcing entries

❌ No manual interference

💼 Recommended For:

✅ Traders seeking automated, disciplined execution

✅ Busy professionals who can't watch charts

✅ Prop firm traders needing rule-based strategies

✅ Those comfortable with 3-6 month evaluation period

❌ NOT for: Quick profit seekers, gamblers, or accounts under $500

🛡️ Risk Management

Daily Profit Target: Stops trading after goal reached

Stops trading after goal reached Daily Loss Limit: Maximum 3-5% per day

Maximum 3-5% per day Stop Loss: On every single trade

On every single trade Trailing Stop: Activates in profit to protect gains

Activates in profit to protect gains Position Size: Fixed lot sizing (no compounding)

Fixed lot sizing (no compounding) Maximum Exposure: Controlled and predictable

⚙️ Copy Settings Guide

Small Account ($500-1000):

Lot Multiplier: 0.5x | Risk: Conservative

Medium Account ($1000-3000):

Lot Multiplier: 1.0x | Risk: Balanced

Large Account ($3000+):

Lot Multiplier: 1.5x | Risk: Moderate

Adjust copy ratio based on your risk tolerance and account size

📈 What to Expect

Realistic Performance:

Monthly Return: 8-15% (varies by market)

Win Rate: 60-70%

Typical Drawdown: 10-15%

Trades per Day: 3-8 (market dependent)

Trade Duration: 30 mins to 4 hours

⚠️ Important: Some months will be negative. Focus on 6-12 month performance, not weekly results.

🚀 Getting Started

Subscribe to the signal Set lot multiplier based on your account size Enable Copy SL/TP Use VPS for 24/7 operation Be patient - Allow 30 days minimum for evaluation

Minimum Requirements:

$500 account balance (recommended)

MT5 with signal copying enabled

VPS or 24/7 running platform

Broker with low spreads (<30 pips)

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This signal is for educational purposes only and is not financial advice. You may lose some or all of your investment. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Results will vary based on account size, broker execution, spreads, and market conditions. No guarantee of profits or specific returns is provided.

💬 Support

Setup guide available

FAQ document provided

Responsive via MQL5 messages

Weekly performance updates

📊 Verification

✅ Real account trading (not demo)

✅ Transparent track record

✅ All statistics visible on MQL5

✅ Independent verification available

Risk Warning: Trading is risky. Only invest money you can afford to lose. Not financial advice.

