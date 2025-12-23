- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Disciplined Algorithmic Trading | Real Account | Prop Firm Compatible
📊 Signal at a Glance
Trading Style: Trend Following with Smart Risk Management
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1
Type: Fully Automated EA
Target Monthly Return: 8-15%
Max Drawdown Target: <20%
✨ Why Choose The Logical Signals?
✅ Strict Risk Control - Daily loss limits, fixed position sizing, trailing stops
✅ Quality Over Quantity - Only high-probability setups, 3-8 signals per day
✅ Prop Firm Rules - No aggressive scaling, controlled risk per trade
✅ 100% Transparent - Real account, all trades visible, no manual intervention
✅ Hands-Free Trading - Set it and let the algorithm work
🎯 Trading Approach
What We Do:
- Trade confirmed gold trends with momentum
- Enter with predefined stop loss and take profit
- Use trailing stops to protect profits
- Close at daily target or end of session
- Follow strict daily loss limits
What We DON'T Do:
- ❌ No unlimited position averaging
- ❌ No trading without stop loss
- ❌ No overtrading or forcing entries
- ❌ No manual interference
💼 Recommended For:
✅ Traders seeking automated, disciplined execution
✅ Busy professionals who can't watch charts
✅ Prop firm traders needing rule-based strategies
✅ Those comfortable with 3-6 month evaluation period
❌ NOT for: Quick profit seekers, gamblers, or accounts under $500
🛡️ Risk Management
- Daily Profit Target: Stops trading after goal reached
- Daily Loss Limit: Maximum 3-5% per day
- Stop Loss: On every single trade
- Trailing Stop: Activates in profit to protect gains
- Position Size: Fixed lot sizing (no compounding)
- Maximum Exposure: Controlled and predictable
⚙️ Copy Settings Guide
Small Account ($500-1000):
Lot Multiplier: 0.5x | Risk: Conservative
Medium Account ($1000-3000):
Lot Multiplier: 1.0x | Risk: Balanced
Large Account ($3000+):
Lot Multiplier: 1.5x | Risk: Moderate
Adjust copy ratio based on your risk tolerance and account size
📈 What to Expect
Realistic Performance:
- Monthly Return: 8-15% (varies by market)
- Win Rate: 60-70%
- Typical Drawdown: 10-15%
- Trades per Day: 3-8 (market dependent)
- Trade Duration: 30 mins to 4 hours
⚠️ Important: Some months will be negative. Focus on 6-12 month performance, not weekly results.
🚀 Getting Started
- Subscribe to the signal
- Set lot multiplier based on your account size
- Enable Copy SL/TP
- Use VPS for 24/7 operation
- Be patient - Allow 30 days minimum for evaluation
Minimum Requirements:
- $500 account balance (recommended)
- MT5 with signal copying enabled
- VPS or 24/7 running platform
- Broker with low spreads (<30 pips)
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This signal is for educational purposes only and is not financial advice. You may lose some or all of your investment. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
Results will vary based on account size, broker execution, spreads, and market conditions. No guarantee of profits or specific returns is provided.
💬 Support
- Setup guide available
- FAQ document provided
- Responsive via MQL5 messages
- Weekly performance updates
📊 Verification
✅ Real account trading (not demo)
✅ Transparent track record
✅ All statistics visible on MQL5
✅ Independent verification available
🎯 Start Automated Gold Trading Today
Join disciplined traders who value consistency over hype.
Subscribe now and let the algorithm work for you!
Risk Warning: Trading is risky. Only invest money you can afford to lose. Not financial advice.
Signal Provider: The Logical Signals Trading
Last Updated: December 2025
Contact: Via MQL5 Messaging
