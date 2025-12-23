SegnaliSezioni
Vinay Singh Shekhawat

The Logical Gold Signals

Vinay Singh Shekhawat
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -8%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
8 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
4 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
36.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-36.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
87.15 USD (1 739 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-137.00 USD (2 737 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (67.55 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
67.55 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.15
Attività di trading:
49.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.18%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.69
Long Trade:
4 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
8 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.64
Profitto previsto:
-4.15 USD
Profitto medio:
10.89 USD
Perdita media:
-34.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-72.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-72.65 USD (2)
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
70.95 USD
Massimale:
72.65 USD (12.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.23% (72.65 USD)
Per equità:
6.63% (34.70 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -50
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +36.65 USD
Worst Trade: -37 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +67.55 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -72.65 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🏆 Gold - Professional XAUUSD Trading Signal

Disciplined Algorithmic Trading | Real Account | Prop Firm Compatible

📊 Signal at a Glance

Trading Style: Trend Following with Smart Risk Management
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1
Type: Fully Automated EA
Target Monthly Return: 8-15%
Max Drawdown Target: <20%

Why Choose The Logical Signals?

Strict Risk Control - Daily loss limits, fixed position sizing, trailing stops
Quality Over Quantity - Only high-probability setups, 3-8 signals per day
Prop Firm Rules - No aggressive scaling, controlled risk per trade
100% Transparent - Real account, all trades visible, no manual intervention
Hands-Free Trading - Set it and let the algorithm work

🎯 Trading Approach

What We Do:

  • Trade confirmed gold trends with momentum
  • Enter with predefined stop loss and take profit
  • Use trailing stops to protect profits
  • Close at daily target or end of session
  • Follow strict daily loss limits

What We DON'T Do:

  • ❌ No unlimited position averaging
  • ❌ No trading without stop loss
  • ❌ No overtrading or forcing entries
  • ❌ No manual interference

💼 Recommended For:

✅ Traders seeking automated, disciplined execution
✅ Busy professionals who can't watch charts
✅ Prop firm traders needing rule-based strategies
✅ Those comfortable with 3-6 month evaluation period

❌ NOT for: Quick profit seekers, gamblers, or accounts under $500

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Daily Profit Target: Stops trading after goal reached
  • Daily Loss Limit: Maximum 3-5% per day
  • Stop Loss: On every single trade
  • Trailing Stop: Activates in profit to protect gains
  • Position Size: Fixed lot sizing (no compounding)
  • Maximum Exposure: Controlled and predictable

⚙️ Copy Settings Guide

Small Account ($500-1000):
Lot Multiplier: 0.5x | Risk: Conservative

Medium Account ($1000-3000):
Lot Multiplier: 1.0x | Risk: Balanced

Large Account ($3000+):
Lot Multiplier: 1.5x | Risk: Moderate

Adjust copy ratio based on your risk tolerance and account size

📈 What to Expect

Realistic Performance:

  • Monthly Return: 8-15% (varies by market)
  • Win Rate: 60-70%
  • Typical Drawdown: 10-15%
  • Trades per Day: 3-8 (market dependent)
  • Trade Duration: 30 mins to 4 hours

⚠️ Important: Some months will be negative. Focus on 6-12 month performance, not weekly results.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Subscribe to the signal
  2. Set lot multiplier based on your account size
  3. Enable Copy SL/TP
  4. Use VPS for 24/7 operation
  5. Be patient - Allow 30 days minimum for evaluation

Minimum Requirements:

  • $500 account balance (recommended)
  • MT5 with signal copying enabled
  • VPS or 24/7 running platform
  • Broker with low spreads (<30 pips)

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This signal is for educational purposes only and is not financial advice. You may lose some or all of your investment. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Results will vary based on account size, broker execution, spreads, and market conditions. No guarantee of profits or specific returns is provided.

💬 Support

  • Setup guide available
  • FAQ document provided
  • Responsive via MQL5 messages
  • Weekly performance updates

📊 Verification

✅ Real account trading (not demo)
✅ Transparent track record
✅ All statistics visible on MQL5
✅ Independent verification available

🎯 Start Automated Gold Trading Today

Join disciplined traders who value consistency over hype.

Subscribe now and let the algorithm work for you!

Risk Warning: Trading is risky. Only invest money you can afford to lose. Not financial advice.

Signal Provider: The Logical Signals Trading
Last Updated: December 2025
Contact: Via MQL5 Messaging


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 08:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 08:56
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 08:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 08:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
The Logical Gold Signals
50USD al mese
-8%
0
0
USD
543
USD
1
33%
12
66%
50%
0.63
-4.15
USD
12%
1:500
