Vinay Singh Shekhawat

The Logical Gold Signals

0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 -8%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
12
Bénéfice trades:
8 (66.66%)
Perte trades:
4 (33.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
36.65 USD
Pire transaction:
-36.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
87.15 USD (1 739 pips)
Perte brute:
-137.00 USD (2 737 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (67.55 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
67.55 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.15
Activité de trading:
49.76%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.18%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
19 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.69
Longs trades:
4 (33.33%)
Courts trades:
8 (66.67%)
Facteur de profit:
0.64
Rendement attendu:
-4.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.89 USD
Perte moyenne:
-34.25 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-72.65 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-72.65 USD (2)
Algo trading:
33%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
70.95 USD
Maximal:
72.65 USD (12.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.23% (72.65 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.63% (34.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -50
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +36.65 USD
Pire transaction: -37 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +67.55 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -72.65 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 15" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🏆 Gold - Professional XAUUSD Trading Signal

Disciplined Algorithmic Trading | Real Account | Prop Firm Compatible

📊 Signal at a Glance

Trading Style: Trend Following with Smart Risk Management
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1
Type: Fully Automated EA
Target Monthly Return: 8-15%
Max Drawdown Target: <20%

Why Choose The Logical Signals?

Strict Risk Control - Daily loss limits, fixed position sizing, trailing stops
Quality Over Quantity - Only high-probability setups, 3-8 signals per day
Prop Firm Rules - No aggressive scaling, controlled risk per trade
100% Transparent - Real account, all trades visible, no manual intervention
Hands-Free Trading - Set it and let the algorithm work

🎯 Trading Approach

What We Do:

  • Trade confirmed gold trends with momentum
  • Enter with predefined stop loss and take profit
  • Use trailing stops to protect profits
  • Close at daily target or end of session
  • Follow strict daily loss limits

What We DON'T Do:

  • ❌ No unlimited position averaging
  • ❌ No trading without stop loss
  • ❌ No overtrading or forcing entries
  • ❌ No manual interference

💼 Recommended For:

✅ Traders seeking automated, disciplined execution
✅ Busy professionals who can't watch charts
✅ Prop firm traders needing rule-based strategies
✅ Those comfortable with 3-6 month evaluation period

❌ NOT for: Quick profit seekers, gamblers, or accounts under $500

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Daily Profit Target: Stops trading after goal reached
  • Daily Loss Limit: Maximum 3-5% per day
  • Stop Loss: On every single trade
  • Trailing Stop: Activates in profit to protect gains
  • Position Size: Fixed lot sizing (no compounding)
  • Maximum Exposure: Controlled and predictable

⚙️ Copy Settings Guide

Small Account ($500-1000):
Lot Multiplier: 0.5x | Risk: Conservative

Medium Account ($1000-3000):
Lot Multiplier: 1.0x | Risk: Balanced

Large Account ($3000+):
Lot Multiplier: 1.5x | Risk: Moderate

Adjust copy ratio based on your risk tolerance and account size

📈 What to Expect

Realistic Performance:

  • Monthly Return: 8-15% (varies by market)
  • Win Rate: 60-70%
  • Typical Drawdown: 10-15%
  • Trades per Day: 3-8 (market dependent)
  • Trade Duration: 30 mins to 4 hours

⚠️ Important: Some months will be negative. Focus on 6-12 month performance, not weekly results.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Subscribe to the signal
  2. Set lot multiplier based on your account size
  3. Enable Copy SL/TP
  4. Use VPS for 24/7 operation
  5. Be patient - Allow 30 days minimum for evaluation

Minimum Requirements:

  • $500 account balance (recommended)
  • MT5 with signal copying enabled
  • VPS or 24/7 running platform
  • Broker with low spreads (<30 pips)

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This signal is for educational purposes only and is not financial advice. You may lose some or all of your investment. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Results will vary based on account size, broker execution, spreads, and market conditions. No guarantee of profits or specific returns is provided.

💬 Support

  • Setup guide available
  • FAQ document provided
  • Responsive via MQL5 messages
  • Weekly performance updates

📊 Verification

✅ Real account trading (not demo)
✅ Transparent track record
✅ All statistics visible on MQL5
✅ Independent verification available

🎯 Start Automated Gold Trading Today

Join disciplined traders who value consistency over hype.

Subscribe now and let the algorithm work for you!

Risk Warning: Trading is risky. Only invest money you can afford to lose. Not financial advice.

Signal Provider: The Logical Signals Trading
Last Updated: December 2025
Contact: Via MQL5 Messaging


Aucun avis
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 08:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.23 08:56
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 08:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 08:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
