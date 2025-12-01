信号部分
Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx

Abundi

Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
6 (66.66%)
亏损交易:
3 (33.33%)
最好交易:
5.56 EUR
最差交易:
-4.92 EUR
毛利:
23.58 EUR (26 938 pips)
毛利亏损:
-13.46 EUR (2 378 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (13.25 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
13.25 EUR (4)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
18.23%
最大入金加载:
9.83%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
2.02
长期交易:
6 (66.67%)
短期交易:
3 (33.33%)
利润因子:
1.75
预期回报:
1.12 EUR
平均利润:
3.93 EUR
平均损失:
-4.49 EUR
最大连续失误:
1 (-4.92 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-4.92 EUR (1)
每月增长:
2.02%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
5.02 EUR
最大值:
5.02 EUR (1.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.87% (4.37 EUR)
净值:
0.81% (4.02 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2
GER40 2
US500 1
NAS100 1
AUDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD -10
GER40 8
US500 -6
NAS100 5
AUDJPY 6
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 4
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD -474
GER40 12K
US500 -1.9K
NAS100 14K
AUDJPY 319
EURUSD 190
USDJPY 318
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +5.56 EUR
最差交易: -5 EUR
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +13.25 EUR
最大连续亏损: -4.92 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 3
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.83 × 12
PUPrime-Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.63 × 24
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.24 × 432
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.53 × 654
Exness-MT5Real7
2.63 × 8
XM.COM-MT5
2.73 × 85
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 11
Valutrades-Live
3.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.67 × 3
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.67 × 3
Darwinex-Live
3.71 × 129
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 197
FusionMarkets-Live
4.55 × 12422
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.00 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.44 × 57
6 更多...
ABUNDI: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Quality • Low-Frequency • Low-Drawdown Automated Trading Strategy

***Continuously evolving. Additional symbols are gradually added to the portfolio as each symbol passes strict performance and stability testing.***


This is a fully automated trading signal that runs on a set of expert advisors I personally designed and fine-tuned for each symbol. It’s built for selective H1 trading on major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. ABUNDI is all about quality over quantity—only taking trades when conditions are right, with a focus on capital protection and controlled risk.

Internal Features & Risk Management
Timeframe: H1
Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices
Risk per Trade: 1% of account balance
Stop Loss/Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based
Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days
Trade Frequency: 3–8 trades per week, depending on market conditions
Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol
Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trades per currency
Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills
News Filter: Pauses during high-impact events
Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets
Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol
Drawdown Protection: Pauses trading if account drawdown exceeds limits
Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout structures and avoids trading into congested zones
Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless there’s a valid breakout signal, reducing false entries in choppy markets
Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend
Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close
Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if conditions improve
No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down
Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations
Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts
Minimum Balance: Equal or greater than master
Leverage: At least 1:100
Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01
Account Currency: EUR
Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: This system includes protective measures, but no strategy eliminates the risk of loss. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.


2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 07:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 07:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 07:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
