Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|2
|GER40
|2
|US500
|1
|NAS100
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|-10
|GER40
|8
|US500
|-6
|NAS100
|5
|AUDJPY
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|-474
|GER40
|12K
|US500
|-1.9K
|NAS100
|14K
|AUDJPY
|319
|EURUSD
|190
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.25 × 16
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.20 × 383
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.69 × 483
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|3.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 10
|
XM.COM-MT5
|3.56 × 54
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.67 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.72 × 85
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.29 × 114
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.58 × 12355
|
TASS-Live
|5.47 × 43
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|6.29 × 7
|
Tradestone-Real
|6.99 × 529
|
OxSecurities-Live
|8.25 × 4
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|8.76 × 34
ABUNDI: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Quality • Low-Frequency • Low-Drawdown Automated Trading Strategy***Continuously evolving. Additional symbols are gradually added to the portfolio as each symbol passes strict performance and stability testing.***
This is a fully automated trading signal that runs on a set of expert advisors I personally designed and fine-tuned for each symbol. It’s built for selective H1 trading on major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. ABUNDI is all about quality over quantity—only taking trades when conditions are right, with a focus on capital protection and controlled risk.
Internal Features & Risk Management
Timeframe: H1
Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices
Risk per Trade: 1% of account balance
Stop Loss/Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based
Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days
Trade Frequency: 3–12 trades per week, depending on market conditions
Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol
Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trades per currency
Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills
News Filter: Pauses during high-impact events
Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets
Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol
Drawdown Protection: Pauses trading if account drawdown exceeds limits
Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout structures and avoids trading into congested zones
Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless there’s a valid breakout signal, reducing false entries in choppy markets
Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend
Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close
Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if conditions improve
No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down
Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times
Copying Recommendations
Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts
Minimum Balance: Equal or greater than master
Leverage: At least 1:100
Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01
Account Currency: EUR
Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.
Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.
Disclaimer: This system includes protective measures, but no strategy eliminates the risk of loss. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.
