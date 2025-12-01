SegnaliSezioni
Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx

Abundi

Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
5 (62.50%)
Loss Trade:
3 (37.50%)
Best Trade:
5.56 EUR
Worst Trade:
-4.92 EUR
Profitto lordo:
20.14 EUR (26 620 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13.42 EUR (2 378 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (9.81 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9.81 EUR (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
20.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.83%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.34
Long Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Short Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
0.84 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.03 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.47 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-4.92 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.92 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.02 EUR
Massimale:
5.02 EUR (1.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.87% (4.37 EUR)
Per equità:
0.81% (4.02 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2
GER40 2
US500 1
NAS100 1
AUDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD -10
GER40 8
US500 -6
NAS100 5
AUDJPY 6
EURUSD 4
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -474
GER40 12K
US500 -1.9K
NAS100 14K
AUDJPY 319
EURUSD 190
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.56 EUR
Worst Trade: -5 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.81 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.92 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.50 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.25 × 16
PUPrime-Live
1.50 × 2
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.20 × 383
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.69 × 483
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 10
XM.COM-MT5
3.56 × 54
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.67 × 3
Darwinex-Live
3.72 × 85
RoboForex-ECN
4.29 × 114
FusionMarkets-Live
4.58 × 12355
TASS-Live
5.47 × 43
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.29 × 7
Tradestone-Real
6.99 × 529
OxSecurities-Live
8.25 × 4
GBEbrokers-LIVE
8.76 × 34
3 più
ABUNDI: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Quality • Low-Frequency • Low-Drawdown Automated Trading Strategy

***Continuously evolving. Additional symbols are gradually added to the portfolio as each symbol passes strict performance and stability testing.***


This is a fully automated trading signal that runs on a set of expert advisors I personally designed and fine-tuned for each symbol. It’s built for selective H1 trading on major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. ABUNDI is all about quality over quantity—only taking trades when conditions are right, with a focus on capital protection and controlled risk.

Internal Features & Risk Management
Timeframe: H1
Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices
Risk per Trade: 1% of account balance
Stop Loss/Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based
Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days
Trade Frequency: 3–12 trades per week, depending on market conditions
Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol
Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trades per currency
Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills
News Filter: Pauses during high-impact events
Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets
Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol
Drawdown Protection: Pauses trading if account drawdown exceeds limits
Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout structures and avoids trading into congested zones
Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless there’s a valid breakout signal, reducing false entries in choppy markets
Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend
Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close
Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if conditions improve
No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down
Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations
Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts
Minimum Balance: Equal or greater than master
Leverage: At least 1:100
Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01
Account Currency: EUR
Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: This system includes protective measures, but no strategy eliminates the risk of loss. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 07:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 07:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 07:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
