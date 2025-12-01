



ABUNDI: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Quality • Low-Frequency • Low-Drawdown Automated Trading Strategy



This is a fully automated trading signal that runs on a set of expert advisors I personally designed and fine-tuned for each symbol. It’s built for selective H1 trading on major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. ABUNDI is all about quality over quantity—only taking trades when conditions are right, with a focus on capital protection and controlled risk.

Internal Features & Risk Management

Timeframe: H1

Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices

Risk per Trade: 1% of account balance

Stop Loss/Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based

Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days

Trade Frequency: 3–8 trades per week, depending on market conditions

Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol

Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trades per currency

Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills

News Filter: Pauses during high-impact events

Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets

Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol

Drawdown Protection: Pauses trading if account drawdown exceeds limits

Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout structures and avoids trading into congested zones

Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless there’s a valid breakout signal, reducing false entries in choppy markets

Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend

Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close

Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if conditions improve

No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down

Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations

Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts

Minimum Balance: Equal or greater than master

Leverage: At least 1:100

Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01

Account Currency: EUR

Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: This system includes protective measures, but no strategy eliminates the risk of loss. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.