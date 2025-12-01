СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Abundi
Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx

Abundi

Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
9
Прибыльных трейдов:
6 (66.66%)
Убыточных трейдов:
3 (33.33%)
Лучший трейд:
5.56 EUR
Худший трейд:
-4.92 EUR
Общая прибыль:
23.58 EUR (26 938 pips)
Общий убыток:
-13.46 EUR (2 378 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (13.25 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
13.25 EUR (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.29
Торговая активность:
18.23%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.83%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
10 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.02
Длинных трейдов:
6 (66.67%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (33.33%)
Профит фактор:
1.75
Мат. ожидание:
1.12 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
3.93 EUR
Средний убыток:
-4.49 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-4.92 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-4.92 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
2.02%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
5.02 EUR
Максимальная:
5.02 EUR (1.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.87% (4.37 EUR)
По эквити:
0.81% (4.02 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2
GER40 2
US500 1
NAS100 1
AUDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPUSD -10
GER40 8
US500 -6
NAS100 5
AUDJPY 6
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 4
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPUSD -474
GER40 12K
US500 -1.9K
NAS100 14K
AUDJPY 319
EURUSD 190
USDJPY 318
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5.56 EUR
Худший трейд: -5 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +13.25 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -4.92 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 3
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.83 × 12
PUPrime-Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.63 × 24
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.24 × 432
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.53 × 654
Exness-MT5Real7
2.63 × 8
XM.COM-MT5
2.73 × 85
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 11
Valutrades-Live
3.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.67 × 3
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.67 × 3
Darwinex-Live
3.71 × 129
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 197
FusionMarkets-Live
4.55 × 12422
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.00 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.44 × 57
еще 6...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика


ABUNDI: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Quality • Low-Frequency • Low-Drawdown Automated Trading Strategy

***Continuously evolving. Additional symbols are gradually added to the portfolio as each symbol passes strict performance and stability testing.***


This is a fully automated trading signal that runs on a set of expert advisors I personally designed and fine-tuned for each symbol. It’s built for selective H1 trading on major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. ABUNDI is all about quality over quantity—only taking trades when conditions are right, with a focus on capital protection and controlled risk.

Internal Features & Risk Management
Timeframe: H1
Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices
Risk per Trade: 1% of account balance
Stop Loss/Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based
Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days
Trade Frequency: 3–8 trades per week, depending on market conditions
Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol
Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trades per currency
Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills
News Filter: Pauses during high-impact events
Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets
Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol
Drawdown Protection: Pauses trading if account drawdown exceeds limits
Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout structures and avoids trading into congested zones
Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless there’s a valid breakout signal, reducing false entries in choppy markets
Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend
Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close
Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if conditions improve
No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down
Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations
Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts
Minimum Balance: Equal or greater than master
Leverage: At least 1:100
Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01
Account Currency: EUR
Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: This system includes protective measures, but no strategy eliminates the risk of loss. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 07:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 07:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 07:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Abundi
30 USD в месяц
2%
0
0
USD
510
EUR
4
100%
9
66%
18%
1.75
1.12
EUR
1%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.