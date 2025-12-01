SignaleKategorien
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
10
Gewinntrades:
6 (60.00%)
Verlusttrades:
4 (40.00%)
Bester Trade:
5.56 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.92 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
23.58 EUR (26 938 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-15.29 EUR (2 454 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (13.25 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
13.25 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading-Aktivität:
15.90%
Max deposit load:
9.83%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.65
Long-Positionen:
7 (70.00%)
Short-Positionen:
3 (30.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.54
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.83 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.93 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.82 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-4.92 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4.92 EUR (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.66%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
5.02 EUR
Maximaler:
5.02 EUR (1.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.87% (4.37 EUR)
Kapital:
0.81% (4.02 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
GER40 2
US500 1
NAS100 1
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -10
AUDJPY 4
GER40 8
US500 -6
NAS100 5
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 4
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -474
AUDJPY 243
GER40 12K
US500 -1.9K
NAS100 14K
EURUSD 190
USDJPY 318
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 3
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.83 × 12
PUPrime-Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.63 × 24
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.24 × 432
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.54 × 654
Exness-MT5Real7
2.63 × 8
XM.COM-MT5
2.73 × 85
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 11
Valutrades-Live
3.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.67 × 3
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.67 × 3
Darwinex-Live
3.71 × 129
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 197
FusionMarkets-Live
4.55 × 12429
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.00 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.44 × 57
ABUNDI: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Quality • Low-Frequency • Low-Drawdown Fully Automated Trading Strategy

***Continuously evolving. Additional symbols are gradually added to the portfolio as each symbol passes strict performance and stability testing.***

ABUNDI operates across multiple market regimes, adapting its execution logic through conditional, rule-based filters designed for different volatility and momentum environments.

It is an automated trading signal that runs on a set of expert advisors I personally designed and fine-tuned for each symbol. It’s built for selective H1 trading on major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. The strategy is all about quality over quantity—only taking trades when conditions are right, with a focus on capital protection and controlled risk.

Internal Features & Risk Management
Timeframe: H1
Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices
Risk per Trade: 1% of account balance
Stop Loss/Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based
Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days
Trade Frequency: 3-12 trades per week, depending on market conditions
Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol
Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trades per currency
Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills
News Filter: Pauses during high-impact events
Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets
Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol
Drawdown Protection: Pauses trading if account drawdown exceeds limits
Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout and volatility-release structures, avoiding congested or low-quality market conditions.
Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless there’s a valid breakout signal, reducing false entries in choppy markets
Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend
Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close
Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if conditions improve
No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down
Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations
Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts
Minimum Balance: Equal or greater than master
Leverage: At least 1:100
Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01
Account Currency: EUR

Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: This system includes protective measures, but no strategy eliminates the risk of loss. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.


