Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx

Abundi

Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx
レビュー0件
信頼性
4週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
10
利益トレード:
6 (60.00%)
損失トレード:
4 (40.00%)
ベストトレード:
5.56 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-4.92 EUR
総利益:
23.58 EUR (26 938 pips)
総損失:
-15.29 EUR (2 454 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (13.25 EUR)
最大連続利益:
13.25 EUR (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.22
取引アクティビティ:
15.90%
最大入金額:
9.83%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
2
平均保有時間:
10 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.65
長いトレード:
7 (70.00%)
短いトレード:
3 (30.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.54
期待されたペイオフ:
0.83 EUR
平均利益:
3.93 EUR
平均損失:
-3.82 EUR
最大連続の負け:
1 (-4.92 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-4.92 EUR (1)
月間成長:
1.66%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
5.02 EUR
最大の:
5.02 EUR (1.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.87% (4.37 EUR)
エクイティによる:
0.81% (4.02 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
GER40 2
US500 1
NAS100 1
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD -10
AUDJPY 4
GER40 8
US500 -6
NAS100 5
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 4
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD -474
AUDJPY 243
GER40 12K
US500 -1.9K
NAS100 14K
EURUSD 190
USDJPY 318
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +5.56 EUR
最悪のトレード: -5 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +13.25 EUR
最大連続損失: -4.92 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FusionMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 3
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.83 × 12
PUPrime-Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.63 × 24
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.24 × 432
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.54 × 654
Exness-MT5Real7
2.63 × 8
XM.COM-MT5
2.73 × 85
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 11
Valutrades-Live
3.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.67 × 3
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.67 × 3
Darwinex-Live
3.71 × 129
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 197
FusionMarkets-Live
4.55 × 12423
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.00 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.44 × 57
6 より多く...
ABUNDI: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Quality • Low-Frequency • Low-Drawdown Fully Automated Trading Strategy

***Continuously evolving. Additional symbols are gradually added to the portfolio as each symbol passes strict performance and stability testing.***

ABUNDI operates across multiple market regimes, adapting its execution logic through conditional, rule-based filters designed for different volatility and momentum environments.

It is an automated trading signal that runs on a set of expert advisors I personally designed and fine-tuned for each symbol. It’s built for selective H1 trading on major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. The strategy is all about quality over quantity—only taking trades when conditions are right, with a focus on capital protection and controlled risk.

Internal Features & Risk Management
Timeframe: H1
Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices
Risk per Trade: 1% of account balance
Stop Loss/Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based
Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days
Trade Frequency: 3-12 trades per week, depending on market conditions
Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol
Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trades per currency
Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills
News Filter: Pauses during high-impact events
Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets
Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol
Drawdown Protection: Pauses trading if account drawdown exceeds limits
Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout and volatility-release structures, avoiding congested or low-quality market conditions.
Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless there’s a valid breakout signal, reducing false entries in choppy markets
Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend
Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close
Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if conditions improve
No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down
Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations
Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts
Minimum Balance: Equal or greater than master
Leverage: At least 1:100
Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01
Account Currency: EUR

Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: This system includes protective measures, but no strategy eliminates the risk of loss. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.


レビューなし
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 07:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 07:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 07:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
