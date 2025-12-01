SinaisSeções
Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx

Abundi

Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 2%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
6 (60.00%)
Negociações com perda:
4 (40.00%)
Melhor negociação:
5.56 EUR
Pior negociação:
-4.92 EUR
Lucro bruto:
23.58 EUR (26 938 pips)
Perda bruta:
-15.29 EUR (2 454 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (13.25 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
13.25 EUR (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.22
Atividade de negociação:
15.90%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.83%
Último negócio:
24 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.65
Negociações longas:
7 (70.00%)
Negociações curtas:
3 (30.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.54
Valor esperado:
0.83 EUR
Lucro médio:
3.93 EUR
Perda média:
-3.82 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-4.92 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-4.92 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
1.66%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
5.02 EUR
Máximo:
5.02 EUR (1.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.87% (4.37 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.81% (4.02 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
GER40 2
US500 1
NAS100 1
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD -10
AUDJPY 4
GER40 8
US500 -6
NAS100 5
EURUSD 4
USDJPY 4
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD -474
AUDJPY 243
GER40 12K
US500 -1.9K
NAS100 14K
EURUSD 190
USDJPY 318
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +5.56 EUR
Pior negociação: -5 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +13.25 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -4.92 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 3
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 6
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.83 × 12
PUPrime-Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.63 × 24
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.24 × 432
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.54 × 654
Exness-MT5Real7
2.63 × 8
XM.COM-MT5
2.73 × 85
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 11
Valutrades-Live
3.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.67 × 3
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.67 × 3
Darwinex-Live
3.71 × 129
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 197
FusionMarkets-Live
4.55 × 12423
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.00 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
TASS-Live
6.44 × 57
6 mais ...
ABUNDI: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Quality • Low-Frequency • Low-Drawdown Automated Trading Strategy

***Continuously evolving. Additional symbols are gradually added to the portfolio as each symbol passes strict performance and stability testing.***


This is a fully automated trading signal that runs on a set of expert advisors I personally designed and fine-tuned for each symbol. It’s built for selective H1 trading on major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. ABUNDI is all about quality over quantity—only taking trades when conditions are right, with a focus on capital protection and controlled risk.

Internal Features & Risk Management
Timeframe: H1
Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices
Risk per Trade: 1% of account balance
Stop Loss/Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based
Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days
Trade Frequency: 3–8 trades per week, depending on market conditions
Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol
Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trades per currency
Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills
News Filter: Pauses during high-impact events
Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets
Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol
Drawdown Protection: Pauses trading if account drawdown exceeds limits
Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout structures and avoids trading into congested zones
Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless there’s a valid breakout signal, reducing false entries in choppy markets
Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend
Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close
Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if conditions improve
No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down
Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations
Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts
Minimum Balance: Equal or greater than master
Leverage: At least 1:100
Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01
Account Currency: EUR
Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: This system includes protective measures, but no strategy eliminates the risk of loss. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.


Sem comentários
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 07:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 07:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 07:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
