시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Abundi
Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx

Abundi

Jessica Cornelia Josepha Hendrickx
0 리뷰
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
18
이익 거래:
9 (50.00%)
손실 거래:
9 (50.00%)
최고의 거래:
5.56 EUR
최악의 거래:
-4.92 EUR
총 수익:
35.31 EUR (33 159 pips)
총 손실:
-37.64 EUR (19 263 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (13.25 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
13.25 EUR (4)
샤프 비율:
-0.02
거래 활동:
16.64%
최대 입금량:
9.83%
최근 거래:
14 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
-0.15
롱(주식매수):
13 (72.22%)
숏(주식차입매도):
5 (27.78%)
수익 요인:
0.94
기대수익:
-0.13 EUR
평균 이익:
3.92 EUR
평균 손실:
-4.18 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-13.61 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-13.61 EUR (3)
월별 성장률:
-0.69%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
5.02 EUR
최대한의:
15.20 EUR (2.96%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.88% (14.78 EUR)
자본금별:
0.81% (4.02 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GER40 4
GBPUSD 3
NAS100 2
AUDJPY 2
USDJPY 2
EURJPY 2
US500 1
EURUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GER40 7
GBPUSD -6
NAS100 0
AUDJPY 4
USDJPY -1
EURJPY -9
US500 -6
EURUSD 4
AUDUSD 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GER40 11K
GBPUSD -148
NAS100 4.9K
AUDJPY 243
USDJPY 153
EURJPY -511
US500 -1.9K
EURUSD 190
AUDUSD 175
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +5.56 EUR
최악의 거래: -5 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +13.25 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -13.61 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real8
0.50 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.75 × 4
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
1.40 × 65
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.53 × 17
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.08 × 52
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.34 × 901
Exness-MT5Real7
2.63 × 8
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.66 × 495
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
3.00 × 4
XM.COM-MT5
3.01 × 169
RoboForex-ECN
3.24 × 343
Darwinex-Live
3.33 × 229
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.00 × 13
FusionMarkets-Live
4.44 × 12843
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.60 × 5
Valutrades-Live
4.80 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.00 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
7 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

ABUNDI: H1 Multi-Asset | High-Quality • Low-Frequency • Low-Drawdown Fully Automated Trading Strategy

***Continuously monitored. All symbols operate under the same strict performance and stability framework, with ongoing evaluation to ensure robustness and consistency across changing market conditions.***
***Ongoing improvements are implemented selectively, guided by rolling performance metrics and robustness analysis, while maintaining strict consistency in execution and risk control.***


ABUNDI operates across multiple market regimes, adapting its execution logic through conditional, rule-based filters designed for different volatility and momentum environments.

It is an automated trading signal that runs on a set of expert advisors I personally designed and fine-tuned for each symbol. It’s built for selective H1 trading on major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics) and global indices. The strategy is all about quality over quantity—only taking trades when conditions are right, with a focus on capital protection and controlled risk.

Internal Features & Risk Management
Timeframe: H1
Symbols Traded: Selected major and minor Forex pairs (no exotics), global indices
Risk per Trade: 1% of account balance
Stop Loss/Take Profit: Dynamic, ATR-based
Trade Duration: Typically several hours to 2 days
Trade Frequency: 3-10 trades per week, depending on market conditions
Position Control: Never more than one open position per symbol
Forex Exposure: Maximum 1 long and 1 short trades per currency
Liquidity Filter: Avoids periods of low tick volume to reduce slippage and poor fills
News Filter: Pauses during high-impact events
Spread & Slippage Filter: Avoids costly entries in thin markets
Post-Trade Cooldown: Enforces delay between trades on the same symbol
Drawdown Protection: Pauses trading if account drawdown exceeds limits
Price Action Filters: Focuses on clean breakout and volatility-release structures, avoiding congested or low-quality market conditions.
Structure Awareness: Avoids trades near recent highs/lows unless there’s a valid breakout signal, reducing false entries in choppy markets
Weekend Risk Control: Avoids holding trades through the weekend
Friday TP Reduction: Reduces take-profit ahead of Friday’s market close
Retry Logic: Briefly retries missed trades if conditions improve
No grid or martingale: Only single trades per symbol, no averaging down
Hosting: Trading is fully automated on a secure server and closely monitored at all times

Copying Recommendations
Low Minimum: This signal is suitable for smaller accounts
Minimum Balance: Equal or greater than master
Leverage: At least 1:100
Lot Size: Broker must support 0.01
Account Currency: EUR

Broker Matching: For the most accurate copying and minimal trade deviation, it is strongly recommended to use the same broker as the master account: Fusion Markets ZERO Spread.

Copy Ratio: Trades are automatically scaled according to your account balance relative to the master. With an equal balance, the copy ratio is 100% (1:1). Larger balances will proportionally increase position size; smaller balances will decrease it.

Disclaimer: This system includes protective measures, but no strategy eliminates the risk of loss. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.06 05:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 00:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.05 18:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.31 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 16:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 07:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 07:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 07:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 07:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Abundi
월별 30 USD
-0%
0
0
USD
498
EUR
6
100%
18
50%
17%
0.93
-0.13
EUR
3%
1:100
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.