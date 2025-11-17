信号部分
Denis Doetsch

TradeMirror Gold

Denis Doetsch
0条评论
可靠性
25
1 / 707 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 78%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
156
盈利交易:
126 (80.76%)
亏损交易:
30 (19.23%)
最好交易:
184.17 USD
最差交易:
-160.38 USD
毛利:
3 216.02 USD (19 459 pips)
毛利亏损:
-874.34 USD (4 262 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (736.34 USD)
最大连续盈利:
736.34 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.50
交易活动:
0.03%
最大入金加载:
7.48%
最近交易:
19 几小时前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
9 分钟
采收率:
14.46
长期交易:
42 (26.92%)
短期交易:
114 (73.08%)
利润因子:
3.68
预期回报:
15.01 USD
平均利润:
25.52 USD
平均损失:
-29.14 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-116.82 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-160.38 USD (1)
每月增长:
6.98%
年度预测:
84.65%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
26.42 USD
最大值:
161.94 USD (5.49%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.74% (69.52 USD)
净值:
1.11% (84.32 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 154
EURUSD+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD+ 2.4K
EURUSD+ -26
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD+ 15K
EURUSD+ -7
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +184.17 USD
最差交易: -160 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +736.34 USD
最大连续亏损: -116.82 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 10 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Numbers speak more than words.

I focus on precise, disciplined trading that prioritizes quality over quantity.
Normally I take more trades, but gold is in a highly volatile phase right now — which is why I currently execute only 1–3 premium setups per week. This selective approach is exactly what keeps performance stable and risk controlled.
The results speak for themselves: 6 months of consistent gains, zero red days, a stable monthly growth, and a max equity-based drawdown of just 4.55%.

Verified track record on Myfxbook:
Verified track record on MQL5:
没有评论
2026.01.07 06:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 08:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
