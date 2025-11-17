- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
156
盈利交易:
126 (80.76%)
亏损交易:
30 (19.23%)
最好交易:
184.17 USD
最差交易:
-160.38 USD
毛利:
3 216.02 USD (19 459 pips)
毛利亏损:
-874.34 USD (4 262 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (736.34 USD)
最大连续盈利:
736.34 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.50
交易活动:
0.03%
最大入金加载:
7.48%
最近交易:
19 几小时前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
9 分钟
采收率:
14.46
长期交易:
42 (26.92%)
短期交易:
114 (73.08%)
利润因子:
3.68
预期回报:
15.01 USD
平均利润:
25.52 USD
平均损失:
-29.14 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-116.82 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-160.38 USD (1)
每月增长:
6.98%
年度预测:
84.65%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
26.42 USD
最大值:
161.94 USD (5.49%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.74% (69.52 USD)
净值:
1.11% (84.32 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|154
|EURUSD+
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD+
|2.4K
|EURUSD+
|-26
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD+
|15K
|EURUSD+
|-7
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +184.17 USD
最差交易: -160 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +736.34 USD
最大连续亏损: -116.82 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 10 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Numbers speak more than words.
I focus on precise, disciplined trading that prioritizes quality over quantity.
Normally I take more trades, but gold is in a highly volatile phase right now — which is why I currently execute only 1–3 premium setups per week. This selective approach is exactly what keeps performance stable and risk controlled.
The results speak for themselves: 6 months of consistent gains, zero red days, a stable monthly growth, and a max equity-based drawdown of just 4.55%.
Verified track record on Myfxbook:
Verified track record on MQL5:
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
78%
1
707
USD
USD
7.9K
USD
USD
25
0%
156
80%
0%
3.67
15.01
USD
USD
3%
1:500