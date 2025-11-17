SignalsSections
Denis Doetsch

TradeMirror Gold

Denis Doetsch
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
1 / 707 USD
growth since 2025 78%
VantageInternational-Live 10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
126 (80.76%)
Loss Trades:
30 (19.23%)
Best trade:
184.17 USD
Worst trade:
-160.38 USD
Gross Profit:
3 216.02 USD (19 459 pips)
Gross Loss:
-874.34 USD (4 262 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (736.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
736.34 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
7.48%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
14.46
Long Trades:
42 (26.92%)
Short Trades:
114 (73.08%)
Profit Factor:
3.68
Expected Payoff:
15.01 USD
Average Profit:
25.52 USD
Average Loss:
-29.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-116.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-160.38 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.98%
Annual Forecast:
84.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.42 USD
Maximal:
161.94 USD (5.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.74% (69.52 USD)
By Equity:
1.11% (84.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 154
EURUSD+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 2.4K
EURUSD+ -26
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 15K
EURUSD+ -7
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +184.17 USD
Worst trade: -160 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +736.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Numbers speak more than words.

I focus on precise, disciplined trading that prioritizes quality over quantity.
Normally I take more trades, but gold is in a highly volatile phase right now — which is why I currently execute only 1–3 premium setups per week. This selective approach is exactly what keeps performance stable and risk controlled.
The results speak for themselves: 6 months of consistent gains, zero red days, a stable monthly growth, and a max equity-based drawdown of just 4.55%.

Verified track record on Myfxbook:
Verified track record on MQL5:
No reviews
2026.01.07 06:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 02:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 17:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 08:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
