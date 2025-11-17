- Growth
Trades:
156
Profit Trades:
126 (80.76%)
Loss Trades:
30 (19.23%)
Best trade:
184.17 USD
Worst trade:
-160.38 USD
Gross Profit:
3 216.02 USD (19 459 pips)
Gross Loss:
-874.34 USD (4 262 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (736.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
736.34 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
7.48%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
14.46
Long Trades:
42 (26.92%)
Short Trades:
114 (73.08%)
Profit Factor:
3.68
Expected Payoff:
15.01 USD
Average Profit:
25.52 USD
Average Loss:
-29.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-116.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-160.38 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.98%
Annual Forecast:
84.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
26.42 USD
Maximal:
161.94 USD (5.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.74% (69.52 USD)
By Equity:
1.11% (84.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|154
|EURUSD+
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|2.4K
|EURUSD+
|-26
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|15K
|EURUSD+
|-7
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +184.17 USD
Worst trade: -160 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +736.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Numbers speak more than words.
I focus on precise, disciplined trading that prioritizes quality over quantity.
Normally I take more trades, but gold is in a highly volatile phase right now — which is why I currently execute only 1–3 premium setups per week. This selective approach is exactly what keeps performance stable and risk controlled.
The results speak for themselves: 6 months of consistent gains, zero red days, a stable monthly growth, and a max equity-based drawdown of just 4.55%.
Verified track record on Myfxbook:
Verified track record on MQL5:
