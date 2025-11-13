信号部分
可靠性
8
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 18%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
40
盈利交易:
29 (72.50%)
亏损交易:
11 (27.50%)
最好交易:
7.51 USD
最差交易:
-5.38 USD
毛利:
65.01 USD (64 991 pips)
毛利亏损:
-33.55 USD (33 559 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (18.09 USD)
最大连续盈利:
18.09 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.31
交易活动:
0.10%
最大入金加载:
11.27%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
7 分钟
采收率:
4.28
长期交易:
27 (67.50%)
短期交易:
13 (32.50%)
利润因子:
1.94
预期回报:
0.79 USD
平均利润:
2.24 USD
平均损失:
-3.05 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-6.01 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-6.01 USD (2)
每月增长:
6.55%
算法交易:
92%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
7.35 USD (3.54%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.54% (7.35 USD)
净值:
2.17% (4.14 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDm 31
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDm 31K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +7.51 USD
最差交易: -5 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +18.09 USD
最大连续亏损: -6.01 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

A disciplined, low-risk trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection and consistent growth.
The system operates with strict risk limits, predefined stop-loss on every trade, and intelligent trailing management—ensuring stable performance without martingale, grid, or aggressive recovery methods.

This strategy focuses on market structure, trend alignment, and volatility timing to capture clean entries with minimal drawdown.
Execution is systematic, emotionless, and built to meet professional standards required by prop firms and long-term capital allocators.

🔹 Key Advantages

- Max drawdown maintained below 5%
- Controlled and conservative risk framework
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
- One high-quality trade setup per day (on average)
- Smooth and steady equity curve
- Suitable for long-term investors seeking stability

A premium, institution-style approach to disciplined and sustainable trading.


- Exness Social Trading: Financial Freedom
没有评论
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.05 07:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.13 13:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.13 13:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 13:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
