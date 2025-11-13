- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
47
이익 거래:
33 (70.21%)
손실 거래:
14 (29.79%)
최고의 거래:
7.51 USD
최악의 거래:
-5.38 USD
총 수익:
79.65 USD (79 622 pips)
총 손실:
-43.54 USD (43 534 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (18.09 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
18.09 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.28
거래 활동:
0.10%
최대 입금량:
11.27%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
7 분
회복 요인:
4.91
롱(주식매수):
30 (63.83%)
숏(주식차입매도):
17 (36.17%)
수익 요인:
1.83
기대수익:
0.77 USD
평균 이익:
2.41 USD
평균 손실:
-3.11 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-7.11 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-7.11 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
9.41%
Algo 트레이딩:
93%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
7.35 USD (3.54%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.54% (7.35 USD)
자본금별:
2.17% (4.14 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|47
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSDm
|36
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSDm
|36K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +7.51 USD
최악의 거래: -5 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +18.09 USD
연속 최대 손실: -7.11 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
A disciplined, low-risk trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection and consistent growth.
The system operates with strict risk limits, predefined stop-loss on every trade, and intelligent trailing management—ensuring stable performance without martingale, grid, or aggressive recovery methods.
This strategy focuses on market structure, trend alignment, and volatility timing to capture clean entries with minimal drawdown.
Execution is systematic, emotionless, and built to meet professional standards required by prop firms and long-term capital allocators.
🔹 Key Advantages
- Max drawdown maintained below 5%
- Controlled and conservative risk framework
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
- One high-quality trade setup per day (on average)
- Smooth and steady equity curve
- Suitable for long-term investors seeking stability
A premium, institution-style approach to disciplined and sustainable trading.
- Exness Social Trading: Financial Freedom
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
21%
1
221
USD
USD
211
USD
USD
10
93%
47
70%
0%
1.82
0.77
USD
USD
4%
1:200