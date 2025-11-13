- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
28 (71.79%)
Loss Trades:
11 (28.21%)
Best trade:
7.51 USD
Worst trade:
-5.38 USD
Gross Profit:
63.06 USD (63 041 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.55 USD (33 559 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (18.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.09 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
0.10%
Max deposit load:
11.27%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.01
Long Trades:
26 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
13 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
2.25 USD
Average Loss:
-3.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-6.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.01 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.48%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.35 USD (3.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.54% (7.35 USD)
By Equity:
2.17% (4.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|39
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|30
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|29K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.51 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.01 USD
A disciplined, low-risk trading strategy designed for investors who prioritize capital protection and consistent growth.
The system operates with strict risk limits, predefined stop-loss on every trade, and intelligent trailing management—ensuring stable performance without martingale, grid, or aggressive recovery methods.
This strategy focuses on market structure, trend alignment, and volatility timing to capture clean entries with minimal drawdown.
Execution is systematic, emotionless, and built to meet professional standards required by prop firms and long-term capital allocators.
🔹 Key Advantages
- Max drawdown maintained below 5%
- Controlled and conservative risk framework
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
- One high-quality trade setup per day (on average)
- Smooth and steady equity curve
- Suitable for long-term investors seeking stability
A premium, institution-style approach to disciplined and sustainable trading.
