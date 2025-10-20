- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
78
盈利交易:
63 (80.76%)
亏损交易:
15 (19.23%)
最好交易:
65.02 EUR
最差交易:
-10.43 EUR
毛利:
430.17 EUR (20 566 pips)
毛利亏损:
-67.47 EUR (7 768 pips)
最大连续赢利:
22 (96.39 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
119.27 EUR (21)
夏普比率:
0.43
交易活动:
97.86%
最大入金加载:
45.63%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
20
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
18.07
长期交易:
73 (93.59%)
短期交易:
5 (6.41%)
利润因子:
6.38
预期回报:
4.65 EUR
平均利润:
6.83 EUR
平均损失:
-4.50 EUR
最大连续失误:
2 (-16.43 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-16.43 EUR (2)
每月增长:
18.67%
算法交易:
46%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 EUR
最大值:
20.07 EUR (4.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.04% (20.07 EUR)
净值:
35.54% (415.51 EUR)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|.US500Cash
|63
|.USTECHCash
|10
|.DE40Cash
|3
|.JP225Cash
|2
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|.US500Cash
|361
|.USTECHCash
|61
|.DE40Cash
|3
|.JP225Cash
|-12
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|.US500Cash
|10K
|.USTECHCash
|5.6K
|.DE40Cash
|1.1K
|.JP225Cash
|-4.3K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +65.02 EUR
最差交易: -10 EUR
最大连续赢利: 21
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +96.39 EUR
最大连续亏损: -16.43 EUR
Hey there, trader!
The account has built growth based on several strategies. Positions are supported by sound money management, limiting drops despite nearly constant exposure. Trading volumes are adjusted to account for volatility risk. Each position has a very limited commitment, thus avoiding the risk of a margin call.
The account trades on several types of assets (indices, forex and metals). It can hold several positions simultaneously (it has never exceeded ten).
I'll let you look at the account statistics regarding past performance.
The vast majority (95%) of my trading is automated, although I do occasionally take positions manually.
Never invest money you can't afford to lose. Be careful and take care of yourself ;-)
Regards,
SMX
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
45%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
EUR
EUR
10
46%
78
80%
98%
6.37
4.65
EUR
EUR
36%
1:100