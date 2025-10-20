- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
62 (80.51%)
Loss Trades:
15 (19.48%)
Best trade:
65.02 EUR
Worst trade:
-10.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
411.27 EUR (20 308 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.47 EUR (7 768 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (96.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.27 EUR (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
97.86%
Max deposit load:
45.63%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
17.13
Long Trades:
72 (93.51%)
Short Trades:
5 (6.49%)
Profit Factor:
6.10
Expected Payoff:
4.46 EUR
Average Profit:
6.63 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.50 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.43 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
16.88%
Algo trading:
46%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
20.07 EUR (4.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.04% (20.07 EUR)
By Equity:
35.54% (415.51 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|.US500Cash
|62
|.USTECHCash
|10
|.DE40Cash
|3
|.JP225Cash
|2
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|.US500Cash
|340
|.USTECHCash
|61
|.DE40Cash
|3
|.JP225Cash
|-12
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|.US500Cash
|10K
|.USTECHCash
|5.6K
|.DE40Cash
|1.1K
|.JP225Cash
|-4.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +65.02 EUR
Worst trade: -10 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.39 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.43 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Hey there, trader!
The account has built growth based on several strategies. Positions are supported by sound money management, limiting drops despite nearly constant exposure. Trading volumes are adjusted to account for volatility risk. Each position has a very limited commitment, thus avoiding the risk of a margin call.
The account trades on several types of assets (indices, forex and metals). It can hold several positions simultaneously (it has never exceeded ten).
I'll let you look at the account statistics regarding past performance.
The vast majority (95%) of my trading is automated, although I do occasionally take positions manually.
Never invest money you can't afford to lose. Be careful and take care of yourself ;-)
Regards,
SMX
