Sebastien Pascal Mortreux

Liquidity

Sebastien Pascal Mortreux
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 43%
RoboForex-Pro
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
62 (80.51%)
Loss Trades:
15 (19.48%)
Best trade:
65.02 EUR
Worst trade:
-10.43 EUR
Gross Profit:
411.27 EUR (20 308 pips)
Gross Loss:
-67.47 EUR (7 768 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (96.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.27 EUR (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
97.86%
Max deposit load:
45.63%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
17.13
Long Trades:
72 (93.51%)
Short Trades:
5 (6.49%)
Profit Factor:
6.10
Expected Payoff:
4.46 EUR
Average Profit:
6.63 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.50 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.43 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
16.88%
Algo trading:
46%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
20.07 EUR (4.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.04% (20.07 EUR)
By Equity:
35.54% (415.51 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US500Cash 62
.USTECHCash 10
.DE40Cash 3
.JP225Cash 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US500Cash 340
.USTECHCash 61
.DE40Cash 3
.JP225Cash -12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US500Cash 10K
.USTECHCash 5.6K
.DE40Cash 1.1K
.JP225Cash -4.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.02 EUR
Worst trade: -10 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.39 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.43 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hey there, trader!

The account has built growth based on several strategies. Positions are supported by sound money management, limiting drops despite nearly constant exposure. Trading volumes are adjusted to account for volatility risk. Each position has a very limited commitment, thus avoiding the risk of a margin call.

The account trades on several types of assets (indices, forex and metals). It can hold several positions simultaneously (it has never exceeded ten).

I'll let you look at the account statistics regarding past performance.

The vast majority (95%) of my trading is automated, although I do occasionally take positions manually.

Never invest money you can't afford to lose. Be careful and take care of yourself ;-)

Regards,

SMX
2025.12.18 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 02:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 20:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 23:06
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 23:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 23:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Liquidity
30 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
10
46%
77
80%
98%
6.09
4.46
EUR
36%
1:100
