- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|.US500Cash
|86
|.USTECHCash
|10
|.DE40Cash
|3
|.JP225Cash
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|.US500Cash
|520
|.USTECHCash
|61
|.DE40Cash
|3
|.JP225Cash
|-12
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|.US500Cash
|12K
|.USTECHCash
|5.6K
|.DE40Cash
|1.1K
|.JP225Cash
|-4.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-Pro"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
🔒 Risk-first principle
Performance only has value when risk is controlled. No artificial returns, only structuree and managed growth.
📈 Rolling Equity Management
Dynamix equity management, continuously adjusted based on account conditions, market context and current phase.
⚙️ Execution structure
Intraday scalping (hours) with specific time windows, measurable risk / reward asymmetry. Intraday scalping (minutes) with opportunistic reading of micro-imbalances and precise trades, no storytelling but the marken is taken as it is.
🛡️ Strict risk framework
🚫 No martingale
🚫 No over optimization
🚫 No over leverage
🚫 No artificial performance
⏳ Objective
This account is not built to impress over a few weeks, but to evolve over time with discipline and consistency
🧠 Edge
In a chaotic market, in a chaotic world, the only real edge is structure. Never invest money you can't afford to lose.
Be careful, take care of yourself and always enjoy !
The strategy was adjusted in late 2025 and early 2026. It now shows improved adaptation to market conditions and reduces the relative drawdown risks observed during the early phase of the account.
