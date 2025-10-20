Hi !

A strategy designed as a system, robust and adaptive.

🔒 Risk-first principle

Performance only has value when risk is controlled. No artificial returns, only structuree and managed growth.

📈 Rolling Equity Management



Dynamix equity management, continuously adjusted based on account conditions, market context and current phase.

⚙️ Execution structure

Intraday scalping (hours) with specific time windows, measurable risk / reward asymmetry. Intraday scalping (minutes) with opportunistic reading of micro-imbalances and precise trades, no storytelling but the marken is taken as it is.

🛡️ Strict risk framework

🚫 No martingale

🚫 No over optimization

🚫 No over leverage

🚫 No artificial performance

⏳ Objective

This account is not built to impress over a few weeks, but to evolve over time with discipline and consistency

🧠 Edge

In a chaotic market, in a chaotic world, the only real edge is structure. Never invest money you can't afford to lose.

Be careful, take care of yourself and always enjoy !