시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Liquidity
Sebastien Pascal Mortreux

Liquidity

Sebastien Pascal Mortreux
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 61%
RoboForex-Pro
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
101
이익 거래:
85 (84.15%)
손실 거래:
16 (15.84%)
최고의 거래:
65.02 EUR
최악의 거래:
-10.43 EUR
총 수익:
571.21 EUR (22 627 pips)
총 손실:
-69.03 EUR (7 768 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
22 (96.39 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
119.27 EUR (21)
샤프 비율:
0.46
거래 활동:
94.83%
최대 입금량:
45.63%
최근 거래:
46 분 전
주별 거래 수:
19
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
25.02
롱(주식매수):
96 (95.05%)
숏(주식차입매도):
5 (4.95%)
수익 요인:
8.27
기대수익:
4.97 EUR
평균 이익:
6.72 EUR
평균 손실:
-4.31 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-16.43 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-16.43 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
30.71%
Algo 트레이딩:
42%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 EUR
최대한의:
20.07 EUR (4.04%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.04% (20.07 EUR)
자본금별:
35.54% (415.51 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
.US500Cash 86
.USTECHCash 10
.DE40Cash 3
.JP225Cash 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
.US500Cash 520
.USTECHCash 61
.DE40Cash 3
.JP225Cash -12
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
.US500Cash 12K
.USTECHCash 5.6K
.DE40Cash 1.1K
.JP225Cash -4.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +65.02 EUR
최악의 거래: -10 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 21
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +96.39 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -16.43 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-Pro"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Hi ! 

A strategy designed as a system, robust and adaptive. 

🔒 Risk-first principle

Performance only has value when risk is controlled. No artificial returns, only structuree and managed growth. 

📈 Rolling Equity Management

Dynamix equity management, continuously adjusted based on account conditions, market context and current phase. 

⚙️ Execution structure

Intraday scalping (hours) with specific time windows, measurable risk / reward asymmetry. Intraday scalping (minutes) with opportunistic reading of micro-imbalances and precise trades, no storytelling but the marken is taken as it is.  

🛡️ Strict risk framework

🚫 No martingale

🚫 No over optimization

🚫 No over leverage

🚫 No artificial performance

⏳ Objective

This account is not built to impress over a few weeks, but to evolve over time with discipline and consistency

🧠 Edge

In a chaotic market, in a chaotic world, the only real edge is structure. Never invest money you can't afford to lose. 

Be careful, take care of yourself and always enjoy !

리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 02:33 2026.01.02 02:33:58  

The strategy was adjusted in late 2025 and early 2026. It now shows improved adaptation to market conditions and reduces the relative drawdown risks observed during the early phase of the account.

2025.12.29 23:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 02:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 20:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 23:06
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 23:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 23:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
