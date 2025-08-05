信号部分
Tao He

Firemen

Tao He
0条评论
可靠性
21
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 3%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
91
盈利交易:
70 (76.92%)
亏损交易:
21 (23.08%)
最好交易:
56.16 USD
最差交易:
-20.80 USD
毛利:
468.09 USD (8 523 pips)
毛利亏损:
-135.30 USD (5 634 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (196.41 USD)
最大连续盈利:
196.41 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.34
交易活动:
92.90%
最大入金加载:
1.56%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
6.12
长期交易:
59 (64.84%)
短期交易:
32 (35.16%)
利润因子:
3.46
预期回报:
3.66 USD
平均利润:
6.69 USD
平均损失:
-6.44 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-54.34 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-54.34 USD (4)
每月增长:
0.85%
年度预测:
10.30%
算法交易:
90%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
54.34 USD (0.53%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.53% (54.34 USD)
净值:
4.78% (481.17 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 33
NZDCAD 26
AUDCAD 23
archived 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDNZD 42
NZDCAD 55
AUDCAD 39
archived 196
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDNZD 322
NZDCAD 721
AUDCAD 1.8K
archived 0
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +56.16 USD
最差交易: -21 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +196.41 USD
最大连续亏损: -54.34 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 1
AmanaCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
CityIndexUK-Live 102
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
56 更多...
Firemen EA 

Hello, traders!

I am a "Fireman,",

The latest member of the Firemen Intelligent Trading System family, boasting exceptional capabilities.
My expertise? AUDCAD, CADNZD, NZDCAD. Correct,
I trade the AUDCAD, CADNZD, and NZDCAD pairs with precision and confidence,
Bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities in the dazzling foreign exchange market.
I am here to prove that I am the most advanced intelligent trading system for currency trading to date.

Discounted price. On-site performance reaches 100%, price increases by $1,000. Final price is $9,800

Live Performance, Click Here  

Recommended time frame: M15

Features:
Chart Setting: You only need one chart to trade all symbols
                      Supports multiple currency pairs
                      Reliable backtesting and field performance
                      No need to adjust GMT

Usage is very simple: Just read the following 3 instructions
                       Much cheaper than existing high-quality alternatives

How to install
EA must be attached only to an M15 chart, and it is recommended to use AUDCAD
If your broker uses suffixes (e.g., AUDCAD.a), you should update the name in the symbol parameters
Only use the recommended currency pairs. No .set file is required, as all settings are stored internally within the EA.
Requirement

This EA is not sensitive to spreads and slippage. However, I recommend using a high-quality ECN broker
EA should run continuously on the VPS
I recommend using a 20% compound interest setting for a $10,000 account, with a leverage ratio of 1:100,
       
With $5,000, you can opt for a fixed lot size of 0.01 lots to maintain low exposure and avoid significant capital drawdown.
MM and Risk Setting

Position Size Adjustment Method - Select the position size adjustment method based on the risk you want to take:
Fixed Position Size will use the fixed position size specified in the "Fixed Position Size" parameter,

The dynamic lot size will use the "Dynamic Lot Size" parameter. The deposit load will calculate the lot size based on the deposit load percentage,
 and four predefined defaults will automatically calculate the risk for you

Fixed Position Size - The predetermined trading position size for the initial transaction.
Dynamic leverage (based on balance/available margin) - the balance/available margin used per 0.01 lots


Symbols - Comma-separated symbols (custom if empty)
Bollinger Channel Cycle - Used for calculating the upper/lower levels of the Bollinger Channel Cycle
RSI Period - Used to filter out trades with lower potential.

Maximum RSI Value - RSI Filter Value
Recommended Brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or brokers with ECN/RAW/LOW spread types.



2025.10.14 17:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 10:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 00:06
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.06 00:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.06 00:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Firemen
每月30 USD
3%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
21
90%
91
76%
93%
3.45
3.66
USD
5%
1:500
