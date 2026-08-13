XLII: The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
今日XLII汇率已更改0.49%。当日，交易品种以低点26.41和高点26.49进行交易。
关注The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
常见问题解答
XLII股票今天的价格是多少？
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票今天的定价为26.48。它在26.41 - 26.49范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为26.35，交易量达到11。XLII的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票是否支付股息？
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund目前的价值为26.48。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注9.29%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪XLII走势。
如何购买XLII股票？
您可以以26.48的当前价格购买The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票。订单通常设置在26.48或26.78附近，而11和0.08%显示市场活动。立即关注XLII的实时图表更新。
如何投资XLII股票？
投资The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund需要考虑年度范围23.21 - 26.51和当前价格26.48。许多人在以26.48或26.78下订单之前，会比较2.44%和。实时查看XLII价格图表，了解每日变化。
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund的最高价格是26.51。在23.21 - 26.51内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund的绩效。
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund（XLII）的最低价格为23.21。将其与当前的26.48和23.21 - 26.51进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看XLII在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
XLII股票是什么时候拆分的？
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、26.35和9.29%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.35
- 开盘价
- 26.46
- 卖价
- 26.48
- 买价
- 26.78
- 最低价
- 26.41
- 最高价
- 26.49
- 交易量
- 11
- 日变化
- 0.49%
- 月变化
- 2.44%
- 6个月变化
- 2.54%
- 年变化
- 9.29%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%