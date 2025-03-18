报价部分
货币 / WISE
WISE: Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

45.70 USD 0.18 (0.40%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日WISE汇率已更改0.40%。当日，交易品种以低点45.40和高点46.60进行交易。

关注Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

常见问题解答

WISE股票今天的价格是多少？

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF股票今天的定价为45.70。它在45.40 - 46.60范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为45.52，交易量达到70。WISE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF股票是否支付股息？

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF目前的价值为45.70。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注52.43%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WISE走势。

如何购买WISE股票？

您可以以45.70的当前价格购买Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF股票。订单通常设置在45.70或46.00附近，而70和-0.74%显示市场活动。立即关注WISE的实时图表更新。

如何投资WISE股票？

投资Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF需要考虑年度范围25.03 - 46.82和当前价格45.70。许多人在以45.70或46.00下订单之前，会比较4.53%和。实时查看WISE价格图表，了解每日变化。

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF的最高价格是46.82。在25.03 - 46.82内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF的绩效。

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF（WISE）的最低价格为25.03。将其与当前的45.70和25.03 - 46.82进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WISE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

WISE股票是什么时候拆分的？

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、45.52和52.43%中可见。

日范围
45.40 46.60
年范围
25.03 46.82
前一天收盘价
45.52
开盘价
46.04
卖价
45.70
买价
46.00
最低价
45.40
最高价
46.60
交易量
70
日变化
0.40%
月变化
4.53%
6个月变化
48.04%
年变化
52.43%
04 十月, 星期六