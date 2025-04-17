报价部分
WCLD: WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

36.04 USD 0.12 (0.33%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日WCLD汇率已更改0.33%。当日，交易品种以低点35.93和高点36.23进行交易。

关注WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

WCLD股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund股票今天的定价为36.04。它在0.33%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为35.92，交易量达到561。WCLD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund目前的价值为36.04。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注12.87%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WCLD走势。

如何购买WCLD股票？

您可以以36.04的当前价格购买WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund股票。订单通常设置在36.04或36.34附近，而561和-0.36%显示市场活动。立即关注WCLD的实时图表更新。

如何投资WCLD股票？

投资WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund需要考虑年度范围27.15 - 41.86和当前价格36.04。许多人在以36.04或36.34下订单之前，会比较2.65%和。实时查看WCLD价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund的最高价格是41.86。在27.15 - 41.86内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund的绩效。

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund（WCLD）的最低价格为27.15。将其与当前的36.04和27.15 - 41.86进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WCLD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

WCLD股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、35.92和12.87%中可见。

日范围
35.93 36.23
年范围
27.15 41.86
前一天收盘价
35.92
开盘价
36.17
卖价
36.04
买价
36.34
最低价
35.93
最高价
36.23
交易量
561
日变化
0.33%
月变化
2.65%
6个月变化
11.65%
年变化
12.87%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8