SEA: ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF
今日SEA汇率已更改-0.84%。当日，交易品种以低点14.22和高点14.25进行交易。
关注ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SEA新闻
常见问题解答
SEA股票今天的价格是多少？
ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF股票今天的定价为14.22。它在-0.84%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为14.34，交易量达到3。SEA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF股票是否支付股息？
ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF目前的价值为14.22。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-21.35%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SEA走势。
如何购买SEA股票？
您可以以14.22的当前价格购买ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF股票。订单通常设置在14.22或14.52附近，而3和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注SEA的实时图表更新。
如何投资SEA股票？
投资ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF需要考虑年度范围10.49 - 18.41和当前价格14.22。许多人在以14.22或14.52下订单之前，会比较-0.63%和。实时查看SEA价格图表，了解每日变化。
Claymore/Delta Global Shipping Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Claymore/Delta Global Shipping Index ETF的最高价格是18.41。在10.49 - 18.41内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF的绩效。
Claymore/Delta Global Shipping Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Claymore/Delta Global Shipping Index ETF（SEA）的最低价格为10.49。将其与当前的14.22和10.49 - 18.41进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SEA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
SEA股票是什么时候拆分的？
ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、14.34和-21.35%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.34
- 开盘价
- 14.22
- 卖价
- 14.22
- 买价
- 14.52
- 最低价
- 14.22
- 最高价
- 14.25
- 交易量
- 3
- 日变化
- -0.84%
- 月变化
- -0.63%
- 6个月变化
- 13.49%
- 年变化
- -21.35%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8