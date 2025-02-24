报价部分
货币 / SEA
回到股票

SEA: ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

14.22 USD 0.12 (0.84%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SEA汇率已更改-0.84%。当日，交易品种以低点14.22和高点14.25进行交易。

关注ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

SEA股票今天的价格是多少？

ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF股票今天的定价为14.22。它在-0.84%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为14.34，交易量达到3。SEA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF股票是否支付股息？

ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF目前的价值为14.22。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-21.35%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪SEA走势。

如何购买SEA股票？

您可以以14.22的当前价格购买ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF股票。订单通常设置在14.22或14.52附近，而3和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注SEA的实时图表更新。

如何投资SEA股票？

投资ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF需要考虑年度范围10.49 - 18.41和当前价格14.22。许多人在以14.22或14.52下订单之前，会比较-0.63%和。实时查看SEA价格图表，了解每日变化。

Claymore/Delta Global Shipping Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Claymore/Delta Global Shipping Index ETF的最高价格是18.41。在10.49 - 18.41内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF的绩效。

Claymore/Delta Global Shipping Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Claymore/Delta Global Shipping Index ETF（SEA）的最低价格为10.49。将其与当前的14.22和10.49 - 18.41进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看SEA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

SEA股票是什么时候拆分的？

ETF Series Solutions U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、14.34和-21.35%中可见。

日范围
14.22 14.25
年范围
10.49 18.41
前一天收盘价
14.34
开盘价
14.22
卖价
14.22
买价
14.52
最低价
14.22
最高价
14.25
交易量
3
日变化
-0.84%
月变化
-0.63%
6个月变化
13.49%
年变化
-21.35%
