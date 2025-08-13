货币 / OSCR
OSCR: Oscar Health Inc Class A
17.44 USD 0.49 (2.73%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OSCR汇率已更改-2.73%。当日，交易品种以低点16.90和高点17.70进行交易。
关注Oscar Health Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
16.90 17.70
年范围
11.20 22.78
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.93
- 开盘价
- 17.55
- 卖价
- 17.44
- 买价
- 17.74
- 最低价
- 16.90
- 最高价
- 17.70
- 交易量
- 14.863 K
- 日变化
- -2.73%
- 月变化
- 8.26%
- 6个月变化
- 33.03%
- 年变化
- -18.20%
