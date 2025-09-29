NREF-PA: NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Rede
今日NREF-PA汇率已更改-0.25%。当日，交易品种以低点24.13和高点24.35进行交易。
关注NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Rede动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
NREF-PA股票今天的价格是多少？
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Rede股票今天的定价为24.13。它在-0.25%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为24.19，交易量达到5。NREF-PA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Rede股票是否支付股息？
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Rede目前的价值为24.13。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注8.55%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪NREF-PA走势。
如何购买NREF-PA股票？
您可以以24.13的当前价格购买NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Rede股票。订单通常设置在24.13或24.43附近，而5和-0.90%显示市场活动。立即关注NREF-PA的实时图表更新。
如何投资NREF-PA股票？
投资NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Rede需要考虑年度范围21.66 - 25.45和当前价格24.13。许多人在以24.13或24.43下订单之前，会比较0.67%和。实时查看NREF-PA价格图表，了解每日变化。
Nexpoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Nexpoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.的最高价格是25.45。在21.66 - 25.45内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Rede的绩效。
Nexpoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.股票的最低价格是多少？
Nexpoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.（NREF-PA）的最低价格为21.66。将其与当前的24.13和21.66 - 25.45进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看NREF-PA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
NREF-PA股票是什么时候拆分的？
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc 8.50% Series A Cumulative Rede历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、24.19和8.55%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.19
- 开盘价
- 24.35
- 卖价
- 24.13
- 买价
- 24.43
- 最低价
- 24.13
- 最高价
- 24.35
- 交易量
- 5
- 日变化
- -0.25%
- 月变化
- 0.67%
- 6个月变化
- 8.55%
- 年变化
- 8.55%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 4.0%
- 预测值
- 2.0%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值