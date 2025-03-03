货币 / MRCC
MRCC: Monroe Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund
7.56 USD 0.01 (0.13%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MRCC汇率已更改-0.13%。当日，交易品种以低点7.52和高点7.65进行交易。
关注Monroe Capital Corporation - Closed End Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRCC新闻
- Horizon Technology Finance: Investment Income, Dividend Coverage, And NAV Are Dipping
- Carlyle Secured Lending: Thesis Has Played Out, But Macro Uncertainty Is Real Risk (CGBD)
- Monroe Capital Corp earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Monroe Capital (MRCC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Monroe Capital to merge with Horizon Technology Finance
- Horizon Technology Finance Q2 2025 slides reveal $165M equity boost from Monroe merger
- Wendel shares drop 10% after earnings fall on weak asset valuations, FX hit
- BDC Dividend Cut Storm Likely Ahead
- 2 Deep Value BDCs: One Bargain, One Bust
- Monroe Capital changes its certifying accountant
- Barings BDC: Rising Concerns, But Dividend Should Remain Safe Near-Term (Downgrade) (BBDC)
- Monroe Capital declares $0.25 per share Q2 distribution
- Monroe Capital: A Great Example What Excessive Leverage Means For BDCs (NASDAQ:MRCC)
- Monroe Capital (MRCC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Monroe Capital 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MRCC)
日范围
7.52 7.65
年范围
5.96 8.85
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.57
- 开盘价
- 7.58
- 卖价
- 7.56
- 买价
- 7.86
- 最低价
- 7.52
- 最高价
- 7.65
- 交易量
- 79
- 日变化
- -0.13%
- 月变化
- 2.02%
- 6个月变化
- -3.08%
- 年变化
- -6.67%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值