货币 / KIND
KIND: Nextdoor Holdings Inc Class A
1.88 USD 0.01 (0.53%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KIND汇率已更改0.53%。当日，交易品种以低点1.82和高点1.96进行交易。
关注Nextdoor Holdings Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
KIND新闻
- Can Improving User Engagement Push the Reddit Stock Higher?
- Nextdoor to change ticker symbol from KIND to NXDR on July 21
- Nextdoor's 'NEXT' Platform May Provide High Upside, But Also Comes With High Risks (KIND)
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs shuffle healthcare and tech stock holdings
- B.Riley initiates Nextdoor stock with neutral rating on engagement focus
- Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
- Cathie Wood’s ARK trades Circle Internet, BWX Technologies stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters Archer Aviation, trims Kratos Defense stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Nextdoor, trims AvidXchange stock
- Nextdoor Foundation Announces Surprise Grants to 100 Volunteer Fire Departments to Support Their Critical Role in Neighborhoods Throughout the U.S.
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Nextdoor stock, sells UiPath
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Blade and Nextdoor, sells UiPath stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with Baidu, Blade Air buys
- Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 2 Stocks She Just Bought
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, buys GitLab and TSM stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys Intellia, Nextdoor, Sells Block Stock
- Cathie Wood's ARK Dumps $26 Million Palantir Shares, Bulks Up on Airbnb
- Cathie Wood’s ARK sells 3D Systems, buys Nextdoor stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Airbnb stock, trims Palantir and UiPath
- Undercovered Dozen: Power Metals, Verses AI, TFS Financial, Nextdoor +
- Nextdoor Stock Is Ready For Major Platform Changes (NYSE:KIND)
- Nextdoor Holdings, Inc (KIND) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
KIND on the Community Forum
日范围
1.82 1.96
年范围
1.32 3.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.87
- 开盘价
- 1.89
- 卖价
- 1.88
- 买价
- 2.18
- 最低价
- 1.82
- 最高价
- 1.96
- 交易量
- 1.931 K
- 日变化
- 0.53%
- 月变化
- 13.94%
- 6个月变化
- -24.80%
- 年变化
- -34.04%
