通貨 / KIND
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
KIND: Nextdoor Holdings Inc Class A
1.88 USD 0.01 (0.53%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KINDの今日の為替レートは、0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.82の安値と1.96の高値で取引されました。
Nextdoor Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
KIND News
- Can Improving User Engagement Push the Reddit Stock Higher?
- Nextdoor to change ticker symbol from KIND to NXDR on July 21
- Nextdoor's 'NEXT' Platform May Provide High Upside, But Also Comes With High Risks (KIND)
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs shuffle healthcare and tech stock holdings
- B.Riley initiates Nextdoor stock with neutral rating on engagement focus
- Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
- Cathie Wood’s ARK trades Circle Internet, BWX Technologies stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters Archer Aviation, trims Kratos Defense stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Nextdoor, trims AvidXchange stock
- Nextdoor Foundation Announces Surprise Grants to 100 Volunteer Fire Departments to Support Their Critical Role in Neighborhoods Throughout the U.S.
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Nextdoor stock, sells UiPath
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Blade and Nextdoor, sells UiPath stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with Baidu, Blade Air buys
- Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 2 Stocks She Just Bought
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, buys GitLab and TSM stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys Intellia, Nextdoor, Sells Block Stock
- Cathie Wood's ARK Dumps $26 Million Palantir Shares, Bulks Up on Airbnb
- Cathie Wood’s ARK sells 3D Systems, buys Nextdoor stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Airbnb stock, trims Palantir and UiPath
- Undercovered Dozen: Power Metals, Verses AI, TFS Financial, Nextdoor +
- Nextdoor Stock Is Ready For Major Platform Changes (NYSE:KIND)
- Nextdoor Holdings, Inc (KIND) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
KIND on the Community Forum
KINDの取引アプリ
LastStand Type12 Sniper
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
LastStand Type12 Sniper Expert Advisor based on Supertrend indicator LastStand Type12 Sniper is an expert advisor that automates trade entries using Supertrend indicator signals. It is designed to support multiple execution styles and risk management preferences. Main Features: Trade entries based on Supertrend indicator Option to use Stop Loss and Take Profit based on indicator range Customizable Risk:Reward ratio per trade (e.g., 1:2, 1:3) Optional Martingale mode Adjustable Supertrend parame
Boom and Crash AI
Godbless C Nygu
Boom and crash indices are synthetic indices from Deriv that are programmed to reflect rising and falling real-world monetary markets. In other words, they behave specifically like a rising (booming) or falling (crashing) financial market. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Boom and crash AI developed to follow the market trend, This EA is created to trade synthetic indices not yet tested on oth
Casablanca FX EA
Nabil Lachhab
The Casablanca FX EA is trend following strategy specifically design for the australian currency AUD. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise. This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading :) The bac
Multicurrency MT5
Nabil Lachhab
The Multicurrency trend EA is based on combining multiple forex pairs to find the overall trend direction. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise in the market due to frequently trading. This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lo
VVWAP Bandas
Edipaulo Zanella
Daily VWAP, continues for a period of hours (eg, 10 hours of history), with color to indicate change of direction and bands to map good entry and exit points. The indicator was created to map the center of the market, and find good buying moments, trend analysis or market correction points are easily detected, allowing you to understand moments of exhaustion and buying and selling points Copyright (c) <year> <copyright holders> Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaini
Daily Candle Scalper
Salvatore Caligiuri
4.5 (4)
プロモ - 次の3人の購入者のみ、無料エキスパートを1つ選択！ ギフトに5つ星レビューは必要ありません！ 1 - PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION エキスパートアドバイザー 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO エキスパートアドバイザー 3 - ALGOFUSION FX エキスパートアドバイザー INFORMAÇÕES DO BACKTEST: Devido ao grande número de negociações e à complexidade do algoritmo, o backtest pode ser lento para iniciar, deixe o testador baixar dados do servidor do corretor e ele começará Para fazer backtest corretamente, use configurações padrão e configurações recomendadas do testador (verifique a captura de tela) Es
Boom and Crash Exp
Godbless C Nygu
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BOOM AND CRASH Exp is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS Lot size 0.2 Step set 0.01 Recommended TimeFrame (5m) Recommended Setup Balance : $50 - $5000 Base Lot ;0.20 T0 1 MESSAGE ME FOR ANY KIND OF
Broken Trendline Alert
Giovanna Talio
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE -------> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# BROKEN TRENDLINE ALERT IS A SIMPLE TOOL INDICATOR. JUST DRAW IN YOUR CHART A DYNAMIC OR STATIC TRENDLINE,AND THE INDICATOR WILL SEND YOU ALERT WHENEVER THE PRICE CROSSES BELOW OR ABOVE YOUR DRAWN TRENDLINE. IT WORKS IN ANY TIMEFRAME AND ANY CHART YOU WANT.JUST GOT A VPS AND DON'T STRESS IN FRONT OF YOUR COMPUTER. FOR ANY KIND OF QUESTION ,
1日のレンジ
1.82 1.96
1年のレンジ
1.32 3.00
- 以前の終値
- 1.87
- 始値
- 1.89
- 買値
- 1.88
- 買値
- 2.18
- 安値
- 1.82
- 高値
- 1.96
- 出来高
- 1.931 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -24.80%
- 1年の変化
- -34.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K