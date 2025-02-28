QuotazioniSezioni
KIND
KIND: Nextdoor Holdings Inc Class A

1.88 USD 0.01 (0.53%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KIND ha avuto una variazione del 0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.82 e ad un massimo di 1.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Nextdoor Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KIND News

KIND on the Community Forum

Applicazioni di Trading per KIND

LastStand Type12 Sniper
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
Experts
LastStand Type12 Sniper Expert Advisor based on Supertrend indicator LastStand Type12 Sniper is an expert advisor that automates trade entries using Supertrend indicator signals. It is designed to support multiple execution styles and risk management preferences. Main Features: Trade entries based on Supertrend indicator Option to use Stop Loss and Take Profit based on indicator range Customizable Risk:Reward ratio per trade (e.g., 1:2, 1:3) Optional Martingale mode Adjustable Supertrend parame
Boom and Crash AI
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Boom and crash indices are synthetic indices from   Deriv   that are programmed to reflect rising and falling real-world monetary markets. In other words, they behave specifically like a rising (booming) or falling (crashing) financial market. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Boom and crash AI developed to follow the market trend, This EA is created to trade  synthetic indices not yet tested on oth
Casablanca FX EA
Nabil Lachhab
Experts
The Casablanca FX EA is trend following strategy specifically design for the australian currency AUD. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise.   This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters  This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading :) The bac
Multicurrency MT5
Nabil Lachhab
Experts
The Multicurrency trend EA is based on combining multiple forex pairs to find the overall trend direction. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise in the market due to frequently trading. This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters  This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lo
VVWAP Bandas
Edipaulo Zanella
Indicatori
Daily VWAP, continues for a period of hours (eg, 10 hours of history), with color to indicate change of direction and bands to map good entry and exit points. The indicator was created to map the center of the market, and find good buying moments, trend analysis or market correction points are easily detected, allowing you to understand moments of exhaustion and buying and selling points Copyright (c) <year> <copyright holders> Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaini
Daily Candle Scalper
Salvatore Caligiuri
4.5 (4)
Experts
PROMO  - Solo per i prossimi 3 acquirenti, scegliete un esperto gratuito! NESSUNA RECENSIONE A 5 STELLE È RICHIESTA PER IL REGALO! 1 -  PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION expert advisor 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO expert advisor 3 - ALGOFUSION FX expert advisor INFORMAZIONI SUL BACKTEST: A causa del grande numero di operazioni e della complessità dell'algoritmo, il backtest può essere lento ad avviarsi, lasciate che il tester scarichi i dati dal server del broker e si avvierà Per fare il backtest correttamente,
Boom and Crash Exp
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BOOM AND CRASH Exp is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS Lot size 0.2 Step set 0.01 Recommended TimeFrame (5m) Recommended Setup Balance :  $50 - $5000  Base Lot   ;0.20 T0 1 MESSAGE ME FOR ANY KIND OF
Broken Trendline Alert
Giovanna Talio
Indicatori
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE ------->   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# BROKEN TRENDLINE ALERT IS A SIMPLE TOOL INDICATOR. JUST DRAW IN YOUR CHART A DYNAMIC OR STATIC TRENDLINE,AND THE INDICATOR WILL SEND YOU ALERT WHENEVER THE PRICE CROSSES BELOW OR ABOVE YOUR DRAWN TRENDLINE. IT WORKS IN ANY TIMEFRAME AND ANY CHART YOU WANT.JUST GOT A VPS AND DON'T STRESS IN FRONT OF YOUR COMPUTER. FOR ANY KIND OF QUESTION ,
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.82 1.96
Intervallo Annuale
1.32 3.00
Chiusura Precedente
1.87
Apertura
1.89
Bid
1.88
Ask
2.18
Minimo
1.82
Massimo
1.96
Volume
1.931 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.53%
Variazione Mensile
13.94%
Variazione Semestrale
-24.80%
Variazione Annuale
-34.04%
20 settembre, sabato