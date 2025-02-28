КотировкиРазделы
KIND
Рынок акций США

KIND: Nextdoor Holdings Inc Class A

1.88 USD 0.01 (0.53%)
Сектор: Услуги связи Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс KIND за сегодня изменился на 0.53%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 1.82, а максимальная — 1.96.

Следите за динамикой Nextdoor Holdings Inc Class A. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Новости KIND

KIND на Форуме Сообщества

Дневной диапазон
1.82 1.96
Годовой диапазон
1.32 3.00
Предыдущее закрытие
1.87
Open
1.89
Bid
1.88
Ask
2.18
Low
1.82
High
1.96
Объем
1.931 K
Дневное изменение
0.53%
Месячное изменение
13.94%
6-месячное изменение
-24.80%
Годовое изменение
-34.04%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.