Devises / KIND
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
KIND: Nextdoor Holdings Inc Class A
1.88 USD 0.01 (0.53%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de KIND a changé de 0.53% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.82 et à un maximum de 1.96.
Suivez la dynamique Nextdoor Holdings Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
KIND Nouvelles
- Can Improving User Engagement Push the Reddit Stock Higher?
- Nextdoor to change ticker symbol from KIND to NXDR on July 21
- Nextdoor's 'NEXT' Platform May Provide High Upside, But Also Comes With High Risks (KIND)
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs shuffle healthcare and tech stock holdings
- B.Riley initiates Nextdoor stock with neutral rating on engagement focus
- Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
- Cathie Wood’s ARK trades Circle Internet, BWX Technologies stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters Archer Aviation, trims Kratos Defense stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Nextdoor, trims AvidXchange stock
- Nextdoor Foundation Announces Surprise Grants to 100 Volunteer Fire Departments to Support Their Critical Role in Neighborhoods Throughout the U.S.
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Nextdoor stock, sells UiPath
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Blade and Nextdoor, sells UiPath stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio with Baidu, Blade Air buys
- Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 2 Stocks She Just Bought
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, buys GitLab and TSM stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys Intellia, Nextdoor, Sells Block Stock
- Cathie Wood's ARK Dumps $26 Million Palantir Shares, Bulks Up on Airbnb
- Cathie Wood’s ARK sells 3D Systems, buys Nextdoor stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Airbnb stock, trims Palantir and UiPath
- Undercovered Dozen: Power Metals, Verses AI, TFS Financial, Nextdoor +
- Nextdoor Stock Is Ready For Major Platform Changes (NYSE:KIND)
- Nextdoor Holdings, Inc (KIND) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
KIND on the Community Forum
Applications de Trading pour KIND
LastStand Type12 Sniper
Nothpone Thamrongarchariyakul
LastStand Type12 Sniper Expert Advisor based on Supertrend indicator LastStand Type12 Sniper is an expert advisor that automates trade entries using Supertrend indicator signals. It is designed to support multiple execution styles and risk management preferences. Main Features: Trade entries based on Supertrend indicator Option to use Stop Loss and Take Profit based on indicator range Customizable Risk:Reward ratio per trade (e.g., 1:2, 1:3) Optional Martingale mode Adjustable Supertrend parame
Boom and Crash AI
Godbless C Nygu
Boom and crash indices are synthetic indices from Deriv that are programmed to reflect rising and falling real-world monetary markets. In other words, they behave specifically like a rising (booming) or falling (crashing) financial market. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Boom and crash AI developed to follow the market trend, This EA is created to trade synthetic indices not yet tested on oth
Casablanca FX EA
Nabil Lachhab
The Casablanca FX EA is trend following strategy specifically design for the australian currency AUD. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise. This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading :) The bac
Multicurrency MT5
Nabil Lachhab
The Multicurrency trend EA is based on combining multiple forex pairs to find the overall trend direction. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise in the market due to frequently trading. This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lo
VVWAP Bandas
Edipaulo Zanella
Daily VWAP, continues for a period of hours (eg, 10 hours of history), with color to indicate change of direction and bands to map good entry and exit points. The indicator was created to map the center of the market, and find good buying moments, trend analysis or market correction points are easily detected, allowing you to understand moments of exhaustion and buying and selling points Copyright (c) <year> <copyright holders> Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaini
Daily Candle Scalper
Salvatore Caligiuri
4.5 (4)
PROMO - Seulement pour les 3 prochains acheteurs, choisissez un expert gratuit ! AUCUN AVIS 5 ÉTOILES N'EST REQUIS POUR LE CADEAU ! 1 - PORTFOLIO EVOLUTION expert advisor 2 - DYNAMIC PORTFOLIO expert advisor 3 - ALGOFUSION FX expert advisor INFORMATIONS SUR LE BACKTEST : En raison du grand nombre de transactions et de la complexité de l'algorithme, le backtest peut être lent à démarrer, laissez le testeur télécharger les données du serveur du courtier et il démarrera Pour faire un backtes
Boom and Crash Exp
Godbless C Nygu
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BOOM AND CRASH Exp is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS Lot size 0.2 Step set 0.01 Recommended TimeFrame (5m) Recommended Setup Balance : $50 - $5000 Base Lot ;0.20 T0 1 MESSAGE ME FOR ANY KIND OF
Broken Trendline Alert
Giovanna Talio
GIVE A LOOK TO MY OTHER PRODUCTS ! 100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE -------> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# BROKEN TRENDLINE ALERT IS A SIMPLE TOOL INDICATOR. JUST DRAW IN YOUR CHART A DYNAMIC OR STATIC TRENDLINE,AND THE INDICATOR WILL SEND YOU ALERT WHENEVER THE PRICE CROSSES BELOW OR ABOVE YOUR DRAWN TRENDLINE. IT WORKS IN ANY TIMEFRAME AND ANY CHART YOU WANT.JUST GOT A VPS AND DON'T STRESS IN FRONT OF YOUR COMPUTER. FOR ANY KIND OF QUESTION ,
Range quotidien
1.82 1.96
Range Annuel
1.32 3.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.87
- Ouverture
- 1.89
- Bid
- 1.88
- Ask
- 2.18
- Plus Bas
- 1.82
- Plus Haut
- 1.96
- Volume
- 1.931 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.53%
- Changement Mensuel
- 13.94%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -24.80%
- Changement Annuel
- -34.04%
20 septembre, samedi