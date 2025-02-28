Multicurrency MT5 Nabil Lachhab Experts

The Multicurrency trend EA is based on combining multiple forex pairs to find the overall trend direction. It is a daily strategy which is crucial in terms of minimizing the trading cost and the noise in the market due to frequently trading. This EA provides full transparency as it gives the user access to all possible setting parameters This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lo