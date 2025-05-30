货币 / EEIQ
EEIQ: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited
0.48 USD 0.01 (2.13%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EEIQ汇率已更改2.13%。当日，交易品种以低点0.46和高点0.49进行交易。
关注EpicQuest Education Group International Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EEIQ新闻
- EpicQuest Education receives additional 180 days from Nasdaq to meet minimum bid
- Eastern International prices $6.4 million IPO at $4 per share
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%
- Crude Oil Surges 2%; Chicago Fed National Activity Index Edges Lower in July - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR), Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS)
- US Stocks Mixed; Dow Falls Over 150 Points - EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ), Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS)
- EpicQuest Education announces $3.7 million registered direct offering
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- EEIQ Earnings: EpicQuest Education Stock Rockets 100% on Strong Growth - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.89%
- Nasdaq Jumps 2%; Workday Shares Fall Following Q2 Results - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ)
- Dow Surges Over 300 Points; BJ's Wholesale Shares Fall After Q2 Results - BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)
- Why EpicQuest Education Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 81%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- EpicQuest Education Shoots Up 114% After Hours: Here's Why - EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ)
- EpicQuest Education Announces Closing of $1.8 Million Offering
日范围
0.46 0.49
年范围
0.42 1.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.47
- 开盘价
- 0.46
- 卖价
- 0.48
- 买价
- 0.78
- 最低价
- 0.46
- 最高价
- 0.49
- 交易量
- 113
- 日变化
- 2.13%
- 月变化
- -5.88%
- 6个月变化
- -35.14%
- 年变化
- -31.43%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值