EEIQ: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

0.48 USD 0.01 (2.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EEIQ ha avuto una variazione del -2.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.48 e ad un massimo di 0.50.

Segui le dinamiche di EpicQuest Education Group International Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.48 0.50
Intervallo Annuale
0.42 1.74
Chiusura Precedente
0.49
Apertura
0.50
Bid
0.48
Ask
0.78
Minimo
0.48
Massimo
0.50
Volume
107
Variazione giornaliera
-2.04%
Variazione Mensile
-5.88%
Variazione Semestrale
-35.14%
Variazione Annuale
-31.43%
21 settembre, domenica