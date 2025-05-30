Valute / EEIQ
EEIQ: EpicQuest Education Group International Limited
0.48 USD 0.01 (2.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EEIQ ha avuto una variazione del -2.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.48 e ad un massimo di 0.50.
Segui le dinamiche di EpicQuest Education Group International Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.48 0.50
Intervallo Annuale
0.42 1.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.49
- Apertura
- 0.50
- Bid
- 0.48
- Ask
- 0.78
- Minimo
- 0.48
- Massimo
- 0.50
- Volume
- 107
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -35.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.43%
21 settembre, domenica