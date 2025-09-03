货币 / AIR
AIR: AAR Corp
75.76 USD 1.34 (1.80%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AIR汇率已更改1.80%。当日，交易品种以低点74.24和高点77.11进行交易。
关注AAR Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AIR新闻
- Airinmar与宿务太平洋航空延长部件维修管理服务合作
- TAT Technologies Stock Surges 40% in the Past 3 Months: Should You Buy?
- 穆迪将空客评级上调至A1，展望稳定
- RBC Capital上调空客股票目标价，因交付前景改善
- Airbus, Thales, Leonardo could sign first deal this year on satellite tie-up, Airbus executive says
- Thales, Airbus, Leonardo eye initial agreement on 10 billion-euro satellite JV, sources say
- Kratos Defense Gains 59.8% in the Past 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- AeroVironment (AVAV) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Airbus CEO remains worried about engines despite improving aerospace supply chain
- Tankmaker KNDS to decide on IPO within months, Germany could take stake, CEO says
- France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.31%
- AAR's Segment Secures a Contract for Mobility Solutions
- Airbus delivers 61 jets in August, year-to-date tally down 3%
- Airbus deliveries fell 3% in January-August
- AAR wins $85 million contract from Defense Logistics Agency
- UBS lifts Airbus to Buy on strong demand, improving supply
- UBS upgrades Airbus stock to Buy on supply chain improvements
- Airbus delivers 61 jets in August, yearly total reaches 434 aircraft - Reuters
- Airbus delivered 61 jets in August, sources say
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.86%
日范围
74.24 77.11
年范围
46.51 86.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 74.42
- 开盘价
- 74.51
- 卖价
- 75.76
- 买价
- 76.06
- 最低价
- 74.24
- 最高价
- 77.11
- 交易量
- 1.138 K
- 日变化
- 1.80%
- 月变化
- 2.34%
- 6个月变化
- 35.31%
- 年变化
- 15.66%
