货币 / AFYA
AFYA: Afya Limited - Class A
15.94 USD 0.03 (0.19%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AFYA汇率已更改-0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点15.85和高点16.14进行交易。
关注Afya Limited - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AFYA新闻
- 美银证券上调Afya目标价至25.50美元
- Afya stock price target raised to $25.50 from $25 at BofA Securities
- Roblox To Rally Around 34%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- This Veeva Systems Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)
- UBS upgrades Afya stock rating to Buy on strong operational momentum
- JPMorgan upgrades Afya stock rating to Overweight on solid performance
- Afya's Multiple Is Back To Reasonable Levels, But Market Saturation Is Real (NASDAQ:AFYA)
- Afya earnings beat by R$0.29, revenue fell short of estimates
- Afya Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AFYA)
- Afya Limited (AFYA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
15.85 16.14
年范围
13.47 19.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.97
- 开盘价
- 15.93
- 卖价
- 15.94
- 买价
- 16.24
- 最低价
- 15.85
- 最高价
- 16.14
- 交易量
- 216
- 日变化
- -0.19%
- 月变化
- 6.48%
- 6个月变化
- -11.15%
- 年变化
- -6.35%
