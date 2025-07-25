QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AFYA
AFYA: Afya Limited - Class A

15.82 USD 0.14 (0.88%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AFYA ha avuto una variazione del -0.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.81 e ad un massimo di 16.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Afya Limited - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.81 16.00
Intervallo Annuale
13.47 19.81
Chiusura Precedente
15.96
Apertura
15.99
Bid
15.82
Ask
16.12
Minimo
15.81
Massimo
16.00
Volume
137
Variazione giornaliera
-0.88%
Variazione Mensile
5.68%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.82%
Variazione Annuale
-7.05%
21 settembre, domenica