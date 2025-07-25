Valute / AFYA
AFYA: Afya Limited - Class A
15.82 USD 0.14 (0.88%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AFYA ha avuto una variazione del -0.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.81 e ad un massimo di 16.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Afya Limited - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.81 16.00
Intervallo Annuale
13.47 19.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.96
- Apertura
- 15.99
- Bid
- 15.82
- Ask
- 16.12
- Minimo
- 15.81
- Massimo
- 16.00
- Volume
- 137
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.05%
21 settembre, domenica