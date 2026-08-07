SomaNews
- 实用工具
-
Andrii Soma
- 版本: 1.0
SomaNews 是一款免费的 MetaTrader 5 实用工具，可在 Soma 突破 EA 使用的美国重要新闻（非农就业 NFP、美联储利率决议、CPI）发布前，向 MT5 手机应用发送推送通知。
将 SomaNews 附加到任意图表。它从 MT5 内置经济日历加载即将到来的事件（语言无关匹配），若日历不可用则使用嵌入式备用列表。仅在日历加载尝试完成后才发送通知。
功能
- 通过官方 MetaTrader 5 应用推送（需 MetaQuotes ID）
- 可配置提前时间（小时和分钟）
- 可单独启用/禁用 NFP、美联储利率、CPI
- 图表面板显示各类型的下一事件及倒计时
- 智能日历搜索 — 找到每种已启用类型的下一个事件即停止（最多 90 天）
- 事件过后自动刷新以查找下一次发布
- 支持任何 MT5 终端语言
设置
- 安装 MT5 手机应用，并在 工具 → 选项 → 通知 中绑定 MetaQuotes ID。
- 将 SomaNews 附加到图表并启用所需新闻类型。
- 设置 HoursBefore / MinutesBefore 控制推送提前量。
无授权、无账户绑定 — 对所有 Soma EA 用户免费。
SomaNews does one job, and does it well: it puts the events that actually move price — Nonfarm Payrolls, the Fed rate decision, and CPI — on your phone before they print, instead of you refreshing a calendar tab and hoping you don't miss the release. It's also completely free. What stood out to us technically is the sequencing. Rather than firing from a hard-coded schedule (which breaks the moment a release date shifts), SomaNews checks MT5's built-in economic calendar first and only falls back to its embedded schedule if that feed is unavailable — and it holds every notification until the calendar check has actually finished, so you're never alerted off stale data while the live feed is still loading. Event matching is language-independent too, so it behaves the same whether your terminal is set to English, Portuguese, or anything else. Setup takes about five minutes: install the MT5 mobile app, link your MetaQuotes ID under Tools → Options → Notifications, attach SomaNews to any chart, toggle on the event types you want (NFP, Fed, and CPI switch independently), and set your lead time in hours and minutes. A small on-chart dashboard shows the next occurrence of each event with a live countdown, and it rolls forward automatically once an event has passed. It's a pure notification tool — no order placement, no chart objects that could interfere with an EA, no DLL calls — so there's no real downside to running it alongside SomaOil, SomaGold, SomaBTC, or any other EA on the same terminal. It's a brand-new listing (v1.0, published this week), but since it costs nothing to try, that's a non-issue — install it and judge it on your own chart. While we're at it: if you haven't looked at Andrii's paid EA lineup yet, SomaOil, SomaGold, and SomaBTC are breakout systems built specifically for WTI crude, Gold, and Bitcoin respectively, each running a bundle of independent strategies on its target symbol. We'd say they're worth checking out and backtesting for yourself — the same way we'd suggest approaching any EA before committing capital to it. On the developer side, our experience has been that Andrii Soma is responsive and easy to reach for support. The Telegram group he runs for buyers of his EAs is a genuinely positive, active community too — traders help each other troubleshoot and get more out of their EAs, though naturally nobody hands out their own personal setups. It's a knowledge-sharing group, not a copy-trading one, and that's exactly the kind of environment we like pointing clients toward. — Cyber Wolfdog Trading