GoldScalperMatrix

Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 — High-Execution Dynamic Gold Scalper

Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 is a precision algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed to capitalize on fast intraday momentum swings while maintaining strict institutional risk guardrails, this EA combines trend filtering, volatility-based stop modeling, and smart trade management.

Unlike rigid grid or martingale EAs, Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 treats capital preservation as its primary directive. Every single trade enters with an predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit anchored directly to market volatility via the Average True Range (ATR).

Core Architecture & Key Features:

ATR-Driven Dynamic Exits: Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stops dynamically adjust to XAUUSD market volatility—expanding during high-volume sessions and tightening during consolidation.

Dual EMA Trend Filter: Identifies high-probability crossover momentum on closed bars, eliminating false entries and repainting errors.

Spread & Execution Guard: Automatically halts entry signals during high-spread rollovers, news spikes, or illiquid session gaps.

Flexible Money Management: Toggle between fixed lot execution and dynamic percentage-based risk modeling per trade.

Zero Dangerous Recovery Strategies: Built with clean, single-position execution logic—NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Averaging Down.

Key Input Parameters:

InpLotSize: Fixed position size per trade (e.g., 0.01 ).

InpRiskPercent: Account percentage risk per trade when dynamic lot sizing is enabled.

InpFastEMA / InpSlowEMA: Fast and Slow trend period filters (Default: 9 / 21 ).

InpATRPeriod: Lookback period for ATR volatility calculations (Default: 14 ).

InpSL_ATR_Mult / InpTP_ATR_Mult: ATR multipliers for dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement.

InpUseTrailing / InpTrail_ATR_Mult: Dynamic ATR trailing stop engine for locking in profits as price advances.

InpMaxSpreadPips: Maximum permissible spread threshold in pips to protect against broker slippage.

Set up on XAUUSD (M15 or H1 timeframe) for optimal intraday execution. Compatible with standard ECN/RAW broker accounts and prop firm challenge rules!