RiskMatrixPro

  • 实用工具
  • Byron Allen
    Byron Allen

    Byron Allen

    Automated Trading Systems Developer & MQL5 Algorithmic Engineer
    I specialize in constructing high-speed MQL5 Expert Advisors, professional risk management utilities, and custom indicator integrations for MetaTrader 5.
    Core Engineering Services:
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5

Risk Matrix Pro MT5 — Professional On-Screen Trade Execution & Risk Engine

Stop manually calculating position sizes or rushing through order windows when market conditions move fast. Risk Matrix Pro MT5 transforms your chart into an intuitive, visual execution desk—allowing you to risk an exact percentage of your account balance with zero math.

Simply drag the horizontal Stop Loss line on your chart to your desired level, hit BUY RISK or SELL RISK, and the utility instantly calculates the precise lot size for your specified risk and opens the order with Stop Loss pre-attached.

Key Features:

  • Visual SL Line Positioning: Set your Stop Loss visually directly on the chart before entering any trade.

  • Automatic Lot Size Calculation: Dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on contract specs, tick values, and your chosen account risk percentage.

  • One-Click Chart Execution: Instant-action buttons on chart for BUY RISK, SELL RISK, and emergency CLOSE ALL.

  • Broker Specification Compliant: Auto-normalizes lot increments to respect broker minimums, maximums, and volume steps.

  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Works seamlessly across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto.

Input Parameters:

  • RiskPercent: Set your exact risk per trade as a percentage of account balance (e.g., 1.0 for 1% risk).

Master your risk management and execute clean entries in seconds. Perfect for price action traders, prop firm pass/funded accounts, and fast-moving strategy setups!


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概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
FusionFXS
Jae-hyeok Jang
专家
Key Features and Strategy Multi-Currency Analysis: The EA monitors over 20 currency pairs simultaneously. It utilizes multiple technical indicators to assess market conditions. Hybrid Logic: The strategy combines trend-following principles with a controlled Martingale system to manage positions. Risk Management: The system implements Grid Hedging, Partial Stop Loss, Partial Close, and Carry Trades to manage capital exposure effectively. Entry Optimization: The algorithm is calibrated to identif
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5 (1)
实用工具
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
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4 (4)
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实用工具
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实用工具
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实用工具
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MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
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实用工具
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Bai Jiang Zhou
实用工具
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5 (1)
实用工具
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Michael Sipho Bhiya
实用工具
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
实用工具
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
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Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
实用工具
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Footprint Secrets Orderflow Analyzer
Luca Sascha Schukalla
实用工具
The real‑time view of what is happening inside the market. Footprint Secrets brings detailed analysis directly into MetaTrader 5. It shows where volume is trading, how buyers and sellers are interacting, and how liquidity shifts as the market evolves. Designed for traders who want a precise, real‑time understanding of market behavior. Check out the free preview version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172398 Benefits for the Trader See the real activity behind price . Footprint ch
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
实用工具
Global Investing FX Terminal 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的一体化外汇仪表盘——涵盖央行政策利率、CFTC COT 持仓、利差排名、经济意外指数、期权偏斜、散户情绪与相关性，共十三个分析面板——以单一无闪烁画布呈现，每 10 秒从单个挂载 EA 刷新一次，无需任何外部软件。 专业外汇分析需要同时调取通常分散在不同平台的数据：利率衍生品、政府数据门户、券商掉期规格、期权台。此 EA 将所有这些整合到交易终端内的单一界面中，在您执行决策的地方完成分析。 仪表盘上显示的内容 市场概览 外汇对列表 — 所有 28 个 G10 货币对，加上当券商 Market Watch 中存在 NOK/SEK 交叉盘时显示的交叉盘——最多共 36 个货币对——的实时买卖价。每行显示点差、日度与周度变化、以点数表示的绝对区间，以及 ADR%——当前交易时段区间占 14 日平均日区间的百分比。ADR 达到 95% 的货币对已消耗其统计日内延伸空间；伦敦盘中场 ADR 仅 25% 的货币对仍有运行余地。颜色逐 Tick 实时更新。 货币对详情 — 点击列表中的任意行，即可打开该
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
实用工具
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
实用工具
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
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Drawdown Guard
Byron Allen
专家
Account Guard Sentinel MT5 — Automated Daily Capital Protection Utility Protect your account equity from severe drawdowns, emotional trading, and sudden market spikes. Account Guard Sentinel MT5 is a completely free risk monitoring tool that enforces strict daily equity protection rules directly on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Simply set your maximum allowed daily loss percentage, and the utility continuously monitors your live account balance and floating profit/loss. If your daily drawdown limi
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Prop Sentinel MT5
Byron Allen
实用工具
Prop Sentinel MT5 – Professional Equity Guardrail & Prop Account Protector Stop blowing prop firm challenges and live trading accounts on preventable daily drawdown breaches. Prop Sentinel MT5 is an automated, high-speed security EA designed to enforce strict risk management and protect your capital 24/7. Whether you trade prop firm accounts (FTMO, FundedNext, MFF, etc.) or personal capital, Prop Sentinel monitors your account equity on every tick, executing instant protective actions before pan
GoldScalperMatrix
Byron Allen
专家
Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 — High-Execution Dynamic Gold Scalper Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 is a precision algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed to capitalize on fast intraday momentum swings while maintaining strict institutional risk guardrails, this EA combines trend filtering, volatility-based stop modeling, and smart trade management. Unlike rigid grid or martingale EAs, Gold Scalper Matrix MT5 treats capital preservation as its primary directive. Every si
TrendSupertrendMatrix
Byron Allen
专家
Trend Supertrend Matrix MT5 — Volatility-Based Trend Expansion Engine Ride high-momentum breakouts and extended trends with institutional precision. Trend Supertrend Matrix MT5 combines dynamic ATR volatility bands with a macro 200 EMA baseline filter to identify strong, high-probability trend expansions on Gold, Indices, and Forex majors. Designed to eliminate false breakouts during choppy market conditions, the EA filters out counter-trend noise and trails stops dynamically behind price action
BollingerSqueezeScalper
Byron Allen
专家
Bollinger Squeeze Scalper MT5 — Volatility Expansion Momentum Engine Optimized for XAUUSD H4 (Long Only Trend Expansion Setup) Capitalize on explosive price expansions following periods of low-volatility market compression. Bollinger Squeeze Scalper MT5 identifies tight consolidation channels using standard deviation bands and executes high-probability scalping trades as volatility expands. Designed to trade breakouts on Forex majors and Gold, the system uses Average True Range (ATR) stop-loss a
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