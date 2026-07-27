Prop Sentinel MT5 – Professional Equity Guardrail & Prop Account Protector

Stop blowing prop firm challenges and live trading accounts on preventable daily drawdown breaches. Prop Sentinel MT5 is an automated, high-speed security EA designed to enforce strict risk management and protect your capital 24/7.

Whether you trade prop firm accounts (FTMO, FundedNext, MFF, etc.) or personal capital, Prop Sentinel monitors your account equity on every tick, executing instant protective actions before panic or slippage can ruin your progress.

Key Features: