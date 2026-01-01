FactorizationRZ

Reduces the M-by-N ( M<=N ) real or complex upper trapezoidal matrix A to upper triangular form by means of orthogonal transformations. The upper trapezoidal matrix A is factored as

A = ( R 0 ) * Z,

where Z is an N-by-N orthogonal or unitary matrix and R is an M-by-M upper triangular matrix.

LAPACK function TZRZF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationRZ(

matrix& R,

matrix& Z

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::FactorizationRZ(

matrixf& R,

matrixf& Z

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::FactorizationRZ(

matrixc& R,

matrixc& Z

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::FactorizationRZ(

matrixcf& R,

matrixcf& Z

);

Parameters

R

[out] Upper triangular matrix R.

Z

[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Z.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

If m<n matrix R is upper trapezoidal m-by-n matrix, where right n-m columns contain zeros.