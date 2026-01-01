FactorizationQR2

Computes the generalized QR factorization of two matrices - A of n-by-m size and B of n-by-p size: A = Q * R, B = Q * T * Z.

LAPACK function GGQRF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationQR2(

matrix& B,

matrix& Q,

matrix& R,

matrix& T,

matrix& Z

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::FactorizationQR2(

matrixf& B,

matrixf& Q,

matrixf& R,

matrixf& T,

matrixf& Z

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::FactorizationQR2(

matrixc& B,

matrixc& Q,

matrixc& R,

matrixc& T,

matrixc& Z

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::FactorizationQR2(

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& Q,

matrixcf& R,

matrixcf& T,

matrixcf& Z

);

Parameters

B

[in] Second matrix in the generalized QR factorization.

Q

[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.

R

[out] Upper triangular matrix R. If n<m, matrix R is upper trapezoidal.

T

[out] Upper trapezoidal matrix T.

Z

[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Z.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.