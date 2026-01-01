- FactorizationQR
- FactorizationQRNonNeg
- FactorizationQRPivot
- FactorizationQRTallSkinny
- FactorizationLQ
- FactorizationLQShortWide
- FactorizationQL
- FactorizationRQ
- FactorizationRZ
- FactorizationQR2
- FactorizationRQ2
FactorizationQR2
Computes the generalized QR factorization of two matrices - A of n-by-m size and B of n-by-p size: A = Q * R, B = Q * T * Z.
LAPACK function GGQRF.
Computing for type matrix<double>
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bool matrix::FactorizationQR2(
Computing for type matrix<float>
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bool matrix::FactorizationQR2(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
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bool matrix::FactorizationQR2(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
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bool matrix::FactorizationQR2(
Parameters
B
[in] Second matrix in the generalized QR factorization.
Q
[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.
R
[out] Upper triangular matrix R. If n<m, matrix R is upper trapezoidal.
T
[out] Upper trapezoidal matrix T.
Z
[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Z.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.