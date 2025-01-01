文档部分
Computes the QL factorization of a general m-by-n matrix: A = Q * L. LAPACK function GEQLF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::FactorizationQL(
   bool            reduced,      // calculation mode reduced or complete
   matrix&         Q,            // orthogonal matrix Q
   matrix&         L             // lower triangular matrix L
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrix::FactorizationQL(
   bool            reduced,      // calculation mode reduced or complete
   matrixf&        Q,            // orthogonal matrix Q
   matrixf&        L             // lower triangular matrix L
   );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::FactorizationQL(
   bool            reduced,      // calculation mode reduced or complete
   matrixc&        Q,            // unitary matrix Q
   matrixc&        L             // lower triangular matrix L
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrix::FactorizationQL(
   bool            reduced,      // calculation mode reduced or complete
   matrixcf&       Q,            // unitary matrix Q
   matrixcf&       L             // lower triangular matrix L
   );

Parameters

reduced

[in]  Calculation mode. If reduced is true then matrices Q, L calculated with reduced dimensions (M, K), (K, N). If reduced is false it means complete calculation of matrices Q, L with dimensions (M,M), (M,N).

Q

[out]  Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.

L

[out]  Lower triangular matrix L.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

If reduced is true

  If m >= n, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes, matrix L is of n-by-n sizes.

  If m < n, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix L is of m-by-n sizes.

If reduced is false, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix L is of m-by-n sizes.