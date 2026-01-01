FactorizationLQShortWide

Computes a blocked Short-Wide LQ factorization of an m-by-n (m<n) matrix: A = L * Q. LAPACK function LASWLQ.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationLQShortWide(

bool reduced,

long& mb,

long& nb,

matrix& L,

matrix& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::FactorizationLQShortWide(

bool reduced,

long& mb,

long& nb,

matrixf& L,

matrixf& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::FactorizationLQShortWide(

bool reduced,

long& mb,

long& nb,

matrixc& L,

matrixc& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::FactorizationLQShortWide(

bool reduced,

long& mb,

long& nb,

matrixcf& L,

matrixcf& Q

);

Parameters

reduced

[in] Calculation mode. If reduced is true then matrices L, Q calculated with reduced dimensions (M, K), (K, N). If reduced is false it means complete calculation of matrices L, Q with dimensions (M,N), (N,N).

mb

[in,out] The row block size to be used in the blocked LQ. M >= MB >= 1. If 0 is passed in the parameter, the optimal MB value will be calculated using the ILAENV function and returned.

nb

[in,out] The column block size to be used in the blocked LQ. NB > M. If 0 is passed in the parameter, the optimal NB value will be calculated using the ILAENV function and returned.

L

[out] Lower triangular matrix L.

Q

[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

If reduced is true, matrix L is of m-by-m sizes, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes.

If reduced is false, matrix L is of m-by-n sizes, matrix Q is of n-by-n sizes.

Although the LAPACK routine ILAENV computes suitable values for MB and NB automatically, these parameters can be tuned manually to match the CPU cache size, which may provide a significant performance improvement. A useful rule of thumb is:

MB = min(M, 32 or 64 or 128)

NB = max(2*M, cache_bytes / (sizeof(type)*M))

NB = max(NB, M + MB)

NB = min(NB, N-1)